Automotive Adhesives Market Size Worth USD 6.5 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive adhesives market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for lightweight vehicles and shifting preference of consumers toward sustainable adhesives are projected to favor the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

NVH constituted a volume share of 36.5% in 2018 with the growing consumer preference for comfortable driving experience

The bonding segment held a revenue share of 47.4% in 2018 owing to the growing demand for adhesives over mechanical fasteners

Hot melt technology segment is anticipated to register a growth rate of 6.1%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period due to its properties such as superior bonding and heat resistance

Interior application segment is anticipated to witness growth in demand owing to the introduction of sustainable adhesives in the industry

Increasing raw material prices are expected to affect the manufacturing cost, thereby resulting in an increase in product prices. For instance, H.B. Fuller North America increased the prices of its adhesives by 4% to 10% in October 2018 .

Read 250 page research report with TOC on "Automotive Adhesives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Reactive, Water-Based), By Function (Bonding, NVH), By Vehicle, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-adhesives-market

The usage of adhesives helps in reduction of weight of vehicles, which further boosts the fuel efficiency and overall performance of vehicles. This has resulted in rapid adoption of adhesives over mechanical fasteners in automotive industry. Also, they are increasingly being used in electric vehicles, which is anticipated to fuel the market growth further.

Adhesives including acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy, and rubber are widely used in body in white, exterior, and interior applications. Body in white is the raw framework of the vehicle, which utilizes a major quantity of adhesives. The product enhances the strength of the body frame while reducing the use of spot welding.

Polyurethane is the most widely used adhesive in the automotive industry, followed by acrylic and rubber. As compared to epoxy and acrylic, polyurethane adheres to a wider range of substrates. In terms of revenue, acrylic segment is anticipated to register a growth rate of 4.8% over the forecast period.

The product consumption is increasing extensively in developing economies with the growth in the production of heavy commercial vehicles. HCV & MCV segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 5.6%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period owing to their increasing production in the Americas and Asia Pacific. Initiation toward adoption of electric vehicles, technological innovation, and developments in the manufacturing industry are further projected to boost the product demand. For instance, in February 2019, the Government of India approved the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles (FAME)-II scheme for funds worth USD 1.39 billion from 2020 to 2022.

The automotive adhesives market is competitive owing to the presence of significant players such as 3M, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Sika AG, and Wacker Chemie AG, among other regional players. Mergers & acquisitions, development of new technologies, and capacity expansions are the various strategic initiatives adopted by industry players to maximize their growth.

For instance, in April 2019, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP entered into an agreement to acquire LORD Corporation for USD 3.68 billion. The acquisition was aimed at fulfilling the company's objective to invest in profitable and growing businesses such as engineered materials.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive adhesives market report on the basis of technology, function, vehicle, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons, 2014 - 2025)

Water-based



Solvent-based



Hot melt



Reactive & others

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons, 2014 - 2025)

Bonding



NVH



Sealing/Protection

Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons, 2014 - 2025)

Passenger cars



Light commercial vehicles



Heavy & medium commercial vehicles

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons, 2014 - 2025)

Exterior



Acrylic





Polyurethane





Rubber





Epoxy





EVA





PVA





Others



Interior



Acrylic





Polyurethane





Rubber





Epoxy





EVA





PVA





Others



Powertrain



Acrylic





Polyurethane





Rubber





Epoxy





EVA





PVA





Others



Electronics



Acrylic





Polyurethane





Epoxy





Others



Body in white



Acrylic





Polyurethane





Rubber





Epoxy





Others



Others



Acrylic





Polyurethane





Epoxy





Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry, by Grand View Research:

Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market – The global ethylene butyl acrylate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 4% over the forecast period. The surge in growth can be attributed to increasing applications such as in surface coatings, sealants, adhesives and co-monomers across end-use industries such as packaging, textile, leather and plastics.

The global ethylene butyl acrylate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 4% over the forecast period. The surge in growth can be attributed to increasing applications such as in surface coatings, sealants, adhesives and co-monomers across end-use industries such as packaging, textile, leather and plastics. Bottle Sealing Wax Market – The factors that propel the growth of the global Bottle Sealing Wax market include rising disposable income and increased usage of superior packaged products.

The factors that propel the growth of the global Bottle Sealing Wax market include rising disposable income and increased usage of superior packaged products. Staple Gun Market – Rising demand for heavy duty corrugated packaging and it is most likely that this demand will grow along with the growth of packaging industry is one of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the staple gun market.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.