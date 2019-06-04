Automotive Air Filters Market Worth $9.30 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 8.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive air filters market size is likely to reach at USD 9.30 billion by 2025, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. Growth in the automotive sector coupled with favorable regulatory scenario is expected to drive the market. Strict vehicular emission laws and stringent monitoring of fleet owners' average fuel consumption coupled with the implementation of the Clean Air Act in U.S. is also expected to boost the overall market growth. Air filters installed in vehicles trap dust and other airborne particulate matter that may impact the engine efficiency. In the absence of an air filter, the emission level of vehicles is higher, with a significant share of nitrogen oxide.

Key suggestions from the report:

Cabin product type accounted for 52.1% in 2018 owing to the stringent emission control regulations along with customer concern regarding safe automotive environment

In 2018, OEM end-use segment accounted for 26.71% of the total market. Growing disposable income across developing nations is projected to boost the segment growth

Passenger cars is said to be the largest application segment in the automotive air filters market due to higher product demand as a result of increasing automobile production

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2018. Growing automotive production in Thailand , China , Indonesia , and India is predicted to drive the market further over the forecast period

Key market participants include Affinia Group, Inc.; AC Delco, Inc.; Hollingsworth & Vose Co. Inc.; Denso Corporation; Roki Co. Ltd.; Mann+Hummel Group; K&N Engineering Inc.; Donaldson Company Inc.; Ahlstrom Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Neenah Paper Inc.; Sogefi S.p.A; Parker Hannifin Corp.; Clarcor Inc.; Lydall Inc.; Freudenberg & Co. Kg; Cummins Inc.; Toyota Boshoku Corporation; Mahle GmbH; and Hengst GMBH & Co. Kg

Read 118 page research report with TOC on "Automotive Air Filters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Intake, Cabin), By Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), By End Use (Aftermarket, OEM), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-air-filters-market

Increasing disposable income levels in developing countries of Middle East and Asia Pacific are also likely to contribute to the industry growth. Fluctuating costs of raw materials along with increasing production of Electric Vehicles (EVs) are projected to hamper the industry growth. Favorable regulations, such as EU and EEA member states emission standards, which include Euro VI petrol and diesel norms that govern emissions of commercial and lightweight passenger vehicles are anticipated to have a positive impact on the product demand in engine components. Key companies in the market include Ahlstrom Corporation; Clarcor, Inc.; Cummins, Inc.; Donaldson Company, Inc.; and Lydall, Inc.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive air filters market on the basis of application, product, end use and region:

Automotive Air Filters Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Passenger Car



Light and Heavy Commercial Vehicles



Two Wheelers

Automotive Air Filters Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Intake



Cabin

Automotive Air Filters End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

OEM



Aftermarket

Automotive Air Filters Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Middle East and Africa

and

Central & South America

Find more research reports on Automotive & Transportation Industry, by Grand View Research:

Automotive Center Stack Market – The global automotive center stack market is expected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period. Surge in demand for automobiles is expected to contribute towards the industry growth.

The global automotive center stack market is expected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period. Surge in demand for automobiles is expected to contribute towards the industry growth. Automotive Electronic Devices Market – Growing automobile sector coupled with technological development in terms of enhanced driving experience is expected to drive the global automotive devices market over the forecast period.

Growing automobile sector coupled with technological development in terms of enhanced driving experience is expected to drive the global automotive devices market over the forecast period. Car Chargers Market – The global car chargers market is projected to account for around 55 million units by 2024 and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 28% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.