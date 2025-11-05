Automotive Hall of Fame Honors Lowrider Legends Oscar Ruelas and Eddie Soler with 2025 Distinguished Service Citations

DEARBORN, Mich., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Automotive Hall of Fame (AHF) is proud to announce that Oscar Ruelas and Eddie Soler—pioneers of the global lowrider movement—have been jointly named recipients of the 2025 Distinguished Service Citation. This honor recognizes their lifelong contributions to the artistry, engineering, and cultural impact of lowriding as a defining expression of American automotive creativity.

The announcement took place at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas on Tuesday, November 4, from the SEMA Central Stage, where the Automotive Hall of Fame revealed the honorees before a live audience.

The pair will formally receive their awards at a special ceremony during the Los Angeles Auto Show on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

"Oscar Ruelas and Eddie Soler have each dedicated their lives to preserving and elevating lowriding as an art form—bridging craftsmanship, culture, and community," said Sarah Cook, President of the Automotive Hall of Fame. "Their creativity and mentorship have inspired generations and expanded the global appreciation of automotive expression."

As Vietnam War veterans, both Ruelas and Soler brought the discipline, resilience, and brotherhood forged in military service into their lives and work in the lowrider community. Their shared experiences deepened their commitment to unity, respect, and craftsmanship—values that became foundational to the clubs and culture they helped build.

As co-founders of The Dukes Car Club, established in South Central Los Angeles in the late 1950s, Ruelas and Soler helped transform a local pastime into a cultural movement. Their work laid the foundation for lowriding's rise as a symbol of Chicano identity and artistry.

Ruelas later founded Kustom Oldies in 2004, continuing his mission to honor Los Angeles' cruising heritage and craftsmanship, while Soler went on to establish Old Memories Car Club in 1978, fostering global chapters and mentoring new generations of builders and enthusiasts.

Together, their legacy spans decades of innovation, mentorship, and cultural storytelling—each vehicle they built a reflection of history, heritage, and pride.

The Distinguished Service Citation is among the global Automotive Hall of Fame's oldest honors, presented annually to individuals whose outstanding service and commitment have advanced the automotive industry and inspired the broader community.

