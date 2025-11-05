Automotive Hall of Fame Names John Krafcik as 2026 Mobility Innovator Award Recipient

DEARBORN, Mich., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Automotive Hall of Fame (AHF) is proud to announce that John Krafcik has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Mobility Innovator Award, presented by EY, recognizing his visionary leadership in advancing sustainable mobility and autonomous driving technologies.

The award will be presented during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, where Krafcik will be honored for his groundbreaking contributions to the evolution of global transportation.

"John Krafcik has continually challenged what's possible in mobility—bridging innovation, technology, and human impact," said Sarah Cook, President of the Automotive Hall of Fame. "His leadership has helped redefine how people move through the world and has inspired a new generation of mobility pioneers."

Following the award presentation, John Krafcik will join EY's Aerospace, Defense & Mobility Leader, Constantin Gall, for an exclusive fireside conversation exploring the evolving role of innovation in mobility and what's next for the global industry.

The Mobility Innovator Award by the Automotive Hall of Fame honors individuals driving groundbreaking technologies, sustainable solutions, and forward-thinking innovations that shape the future of movement. Recent recipients include Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA (2023), and Chris Urmson, co-founder and CEO of Aurora Innovation (2024).

"EY is honored to partner with the Automotive Hall of Fame to celebrate bold visionaries like John Krafcik," said Constantin Gall, EY Global Aerospace, Defense & Mobility Leader. "His trailblazing leadership continues to redefine what's possible in building a safer, smarter, and more sustainable mobility ecosystem."

From his early roles at Ford and Hyundai to his pioneering leadership as CEO of Waymo, Krafcik has been at the forefront of automotive transformation—advancing autonomous driving technology, sustainability, and the seamless integration of mobility systems that connect people and communities.

The Automotive Hall of Fame celebrates and honors individuals globally who have significantly impacted the global automotive and mobility industries.

