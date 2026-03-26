Automotive Hall of Fame to Honor Rick Hendrick with Industry Leader Award, Presented by Cox Automotive, at the New York Auto Forum

DEARBORN, Mich., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Automotive Hall of Fame (AHF) will honor Rick Hendrick, chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group, with the Industry Leader Award in Retail, presented by Cox Automotive, at the Auto Forum New York this March.

First established in 1982, the Automotive Hall of Fame's Industry Leader Award recognizes executives whose vision, leadership, and contributions have significantly shaped the automotive industry. Cox Automotive returns for a second consecutive year as presenting partner, continuing its collaboration with the Automotive Hall of Fame to celebrate exceptional leadership across the sector.

Hendrick is being recognized for his extraordinary impact on automotive retail and his decades-long leadership in building one of the most respected dealership organizations in the United States. The award presentation will take place during the New York Auto Forum, where Hendrick will also participate in a fireside chat with Steve Rowley, President of Cox Automotive, discussing leadership, industry transformation, and the future of automotive retail.

"I'm truly humbled to be recognized by the Automotive Hall of Fame," said Hendrick. "Over the years, I've had the privilege of working alongside incredible people across our dealerships and racing teams who hold themselves to the highest standards and take pride in serving our customers and communities. I've always said I'm the luckiest guy in the world because I get to make a living doing two things I love – selling cars and racing cars. Anything we've accomplished is the result of talented teammates, enduring partnerships and a shared commitment to excellence in everything we do together. As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hendrick Automotive Group in 2026, I'm grateful to everyone who helped build our organization brick by brick."

"Rick Hendrick is the definition of an American success story," said Rowley. "From a single dealership to one of the most respected automotive groups in the nation, he has built his 50-year legacy not just on sales figures, but on the relationships, he has forged — with customers, employees, and communities alike. His commitment to excellence, integrity, and people-first leadership has set the standard for what it means to be a great dealer, and his impact on the automotive industry will be felt for generations to come."

"Rick Hendrick's impact on automotive retail is both profound and enduring. His commitment to excellence, his entrepreneurial vision, and the culture he has built across Hendrick Automotive Group have shaped the industry in meaningful ways," said Sarah Cook, President of the Automotive Hall of Fame. "We are proud to recognize him with this honor in partnership with Cox Automotive and the New York Auto Forum, bringing together organizations that share a deep commitment to celebrating leadership and innovation across the automotive industry."

About the Automotive Hall of Fame

Since 1939, the Automotive Hall of Fame has honored more than 800 individuals from around the world, recognizing those whose work has changed, innovated, and advanced the global automotive industry. Learn more at automotivehalloffame.org and follow AHF on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram pages.

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SOURCE Automotive Hall of Fame