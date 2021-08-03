Automotive Litigator Joins Premier Trial Firm Shook

"For many years I have admired the strategy component Shook lawyers bring to the courtroom," said Maclear, who has tried cases with the firm. "What Amir Nassihi, Frank Kelly and Andrew Chang present at trial is a very thorough understanding of the industry, the client and keen insight on problem-solving. I'm excited to be here."

Shook's automotive team represents most of the world's leading auto manufacturers handling just about every type of automotive claim. A differentiator is Shook's commitment to science and technology, which includes an industry group focusing on highly autonomous vehicles. Researchers and analysts with advanced degrees in engineering and technology round out the team, which stretches from D.C, for regulatory guidance, to its three offices in California for industry knowledge and litigation prowess.

"Adding Amy strengthens our deep trial bench in the automotive space we are building at Shook," said Partner Amir Nassihi, who co-chairs Shook's Automotive Industry Group with Partner Janet Hickson. "I have worked with Amy over the years and witnessed her skill in the courtroom seeking creative solutions for very complex issues for clients."

Rounding out the leadership team of the automotive group is Los Angeles Managing Partner Michael Mallow who is known nationally for his track record obtaining successful results in automotive class actions. In 2020, Colm Moran and Robert Feyder moved to Shook from an AmLaw 10 firm and brought with them decades of experience in national and global franchise and automotive dealership matters along with commercial litigation skills. Mallow and Nassihi along with Tristan Duncan co-chair the firm's Class Action and Appellate Litigation Practice.

Maclear was also drawn to Shook for its well-known commitment to developing and promoting women attorneys. For the 11th consecutive year, Shook has earned the Women in Law Empowerment Form (WILEF) Gold Standard honor.

"From the top down, Shook has women leaders at the firm and I look forward to growing professionally and collaborating with others in a vibrant culture that respects, develops and promotes women," said Maclear.

Maclear earned her law degree and graduated with honors from the McGeorge School of Law.

Shook currently has California offices in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Francisco. Earlier this year, the firm opened New York and St. Louis locations.

