New Program at New York International Auto Show to Examine Global Industry Outlook

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New York International Auto Show

Mar 26, 2026, 20:03 ET

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new panel discussion focused on the shifting dynamics of the global automotive business will debut during press days at the New York International Auto Show. Titled the Automotive News Global Industry Outlook, the session will bring together senior leaders from manufacturing, policy, media, and retail to examine the forces reshaping the industry. Topics will include global competition, trade and tariffs, the trajectory of electric vehicles and new technologies, and the regulatory and retail environment in the United States.

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The Automotive News Global Industry Outlook at the 2026 New York International Automobile Show. A new program for the media during the Show's press preview days.
The Automotive News Global Industry Outlook at the 2026 New York International Automobile Show. A new program for the media during the Show's press preview days.

Moderated by KC Crain, publisher of Automotive News, the panel includes José Muñoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, John Bozzella, president and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, and Mike Stanton, president and CEO of the National Automobile Dealers Association.

The discussion will address a period of uncertainty and transition for the global auto sector. Automakers are recalibrating electrification strategies amid uneven consumer demand, while trade and industrial policies continue to influence supply chains and manufacturing footprints. At the same time, competition from emerging global players is intensifying, even as the industry confronts ongoing concerns around affordability and market access.

The Automotive News Global Industry Outlook panel will take place on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, from 11:55 a.m. to 12:35 p.m. at the Javits Center's Crystal Palace during the show's press preview.

SOURCE New York International Auto Show

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