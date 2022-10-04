Automotive NVH Materials Market worth $7.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive NVH Materials Market is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.7% from USD 6.2 billion in 2022, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Automotive NVH Materials Industry is primarily driven by the increasing use of different types of materials such as thermoplastic polymer, engineering resin, and others which includes rubbers, textile materials in products that are used as automotive NVH material in the automotive industry for the different automotive parts such as automotive interior and exterior. Moreover, it is also driven by the rapidly developing industrial sector in emerging economies such as China, India, Mexico and Brazil.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=227596009

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive NVH Materials Market"

314 – Tables

56 – Figures

266 – Pages

List of Key Players in Automotive NVH Material Market:

DuPont De Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE ( Germany ), Sumitomo Riko Company Limited ( Japan ), Dow Inc. (U.S.) and Covestro AG. ( Germany ).

Automotive NVH Materials Industry Dynamics:

Driver: Increased demand for cars in emerging markets Restraints: Installation of active noise control systems Opportunities: Growing interest in battery powered and hybrid vehicles Challenges: NVH materials increases overall vehicle weight

Key Findings of the Study:

Thermoplastic Polymer is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. Heavy Commercial vehicles segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. North America is expected to be the second largest market following Asia Pacific for automotive NVH material market, during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=227596009

"Thermoplastic Polymer is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period"

Thermoplastic Polymers are projected to be the fastest growing segment, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. These polymers are extensively used as preliminary material in the manufacture of NVH products which are used in automotive applications for interior, exterior, Engine, chassis and different other automotive parts, wherein the property of controlling NVH levels is a major concern.

"Heavy Commercial vehicles segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period."

Heavy Commercial vehicle type is projected to be the fastest growing segment in global automotive NVH material market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. Because of the increase in infrastructure projects in emerging markets has led to an increased need for mass transportation of supplies and raw materials. The need for mass transportation has led to an increase in the demand for HCV, thus driving the demand for automotive NVH materials.

"North America is expected to be the second largest market following Asia Pacific for automotive NVH material market, during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume."

North America is the most promising regional market for polymers and related industries, including automotive NVH material. The U.S. dominates the North American automotive NVH materials market with maximum share. Canada and Mexico are the other major automotive NVH materials markets in the region. The factor that is contributing to the growth of the North American automotive NVH materials market are associations, such as FMVSS, CMVSS, and NHTSA, which regulate the vehicle and road safety norms in the U.S. and Canada.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=227596009

Browse Adjacent Market: Foam and Insulation Market Research Reports & consulting

Related Reports:

Automotive Interior Materials Market by Type (Polymer, Genuine Leather, Fabric, Synthetic Leather), Vehicle Type, Application (Dashboard, Door Panel, Seats, Floor Carpets) & Region

Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Cars by Product Type (PP, PU, PVC, PA), Application (Interior, Exterior, Under Bonnet), Vehicle Type (Conventional Cars, Electric Cars), and Region

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-nvh-material-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automotive-nvh-material.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets