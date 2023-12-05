Automotive Steer-by-wire System Market size to grow by USD 264.43 million from 2023 to 2028 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AB SKF, Autoliv Inc. and BWI Group, many more

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive steer-by-wire system market is estimated to grow by USD 264.43 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.27%. The automotive steer-by-wire system market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive steer-by-wire system market are AB SKF, Autoliv Inc., BWI Group, China Automotive Systems Inc., Danfoss AS, Eaton Corp. Plc, GKN Automotive Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, JTEKT Corp., Knorr Bremse AG, KYB Corp., Mando Corp., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., NSK Ltd., PARAVAN GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Steer-by-wire System Market 2024-2028

Automotive Steer-by-wire System Market 2024 - 2028: Company Offering:

AB SKF - The company offers automotive steer-by-wire systems such as Bertone-SKF which replaces traditional hydraulic and mechanical systems in vehicles.

Impactful driver- Benefits of SBW system

Key Trend - Growing implementation of advanced steering systems in vehicles

- Growing implementation of advanced steering systems in vehicles Major Challenges - Accidents involving autonomous vehicle prototypes

Automotive Steer-by-wire System Market 2024 - 2028: Market Segmentation

This automotive steer-by-wire system market report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (backup mechanical and pure electronic), vehicle type (ICE and electric vehicle), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The backup mechanical segment is anticipated to experience substantial expansion during the forecast period. In the global automotive steer-by-wire system market, growth in the backup mechanical division is predicted to proceed at a steady rate. The market's advancement is driven by the increased sales of vehicles featuring the SBW system integrated with a backup mechanical setup. Automakers are increasingly embracing these systems due to the emergency advantages they offer in situations where the SBW system experiences a malfunction, encouraging their adoption.

Find the analysis on Lexus steer-by-wire, Toyota BZ4X steer-by-wire, Toyota steer-by-wire, wire steering wheel, ZF steer-by-wire, Drive-by-Wire Systems in Cars, Advanced Steering Controls and Future of Steering Systems

Automotive Steer-by-wire System Market

The automotive industry has seen significant advancements in steering technologies, with steer-by-wire systems emerging as a focal point for innovation. Steering mechanisms have evolved from traditional mechanical linkages to advanced electronic systems, offering enhanced control and safety features.

Lexus Steer-by-Wire System

Lexus, a pioneer in automotive technology, has notably integrated steer-by-wire systems in its latest models. The Lexus steer-by-wire system exemplifies precision and responsiveness, providing drivers with a seamless connection between the steering wheel and the vehicle's wheels. This technology marks a leap forward in enhancing driving experience and safety in Lexus vehicles.

Toyota BZ4X Steer-by-Wire System

The Toyota BZ4X Steer-by-Wire, an electric SUV, showcases cutting-edge steer-by-wire technology. Incorporating Toyota's expertise, the BZ4X features an innovative steer-by-wire system, elevating control and maneuverability. This system redefines the driving experience by offering precise handling and customizable steering preferences, setting new benchmarks in the automotive industry.

Toyota Steer-by-Wire

Toyota's commitment to innovation extends to the realm of steer-by-wire systems. By integrating advanced electronic controls and precise sensors, Toyota has redefined steering mechanisms. The incorporation of steer-by-wire technology in Toyota vehicles signifies a shift towards futuristic driving experiences, ensuring safety and control.

Wire Steering Wheel and ZF Steer-by-Wire

The wire steering wheel, a central component of steer-by-wire systems, acts as the interface between the driver and the vehicle's steering mechanism. ZF, a key player in automotive technology, has developed state-of-the-art steer-by-wire systems, including the wire steering wheel. ZF's innovations in this domain have contributed significantly to enhancing vehicle maneuverability and safety.

Drive-by-Wire Systems in Cars

Drive-by-wire systems, encompassing various vehicle control systems, have revolutionized the automotive landscape. These systems replace conventional mechanical linkages with electronic controls, offering improved responsiveness, efficiency, and safety. Steer-by-wire technology represents a pivotal aspect of drive-by-wire systems, redefining how vehicles are controlled and operated.

Advanced Steering Controls and Future Developments

The integration of advanced steering controls, such as steer-by-wire systems, lays the foundation for the future of automotive steering. As technology continues to evolve, the focus remains on enhancing safety, precision, and driver experience. The future of steering systems will likely witness further advancements in electronic controls, artificial intelligence integration, and autonomous driving capabilities.

The automotive steer-by-wire system market has witnessed remarkable growth, with key players like Lexus, Toyota, and ZF contributing to advancements in steering technology. The incorporation of steer-by-wire systems has revolutionized vehicle control mechanisms, emphasizing safety, precision, and futuristic driving experiences. As the automotive industry progresses, the evolution of steering systems will continue to shape the future of mobility.

