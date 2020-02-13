automotiveMastermind Announces All Major OEMs Now Have Access to the Market EyeQ Sales Platform, and Makes Service-to-Sales Enhancements

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) and a leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships and manufacturers across the country, today announced the company is servicing all major OEMs, representing 30 brands, and additionally, are expanding their service-to-sales offering with CDK integration. The ability to service all major OEMs comes from the company's commitment to building an improved incentives architecture within the Market EyeQ sales platform to accommodate deeper OEM incentives. Dealers attending the 2020 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Feb. 15-17, can experience automotiveMastermind's Market EyeQ sales platform firsthand.

Market EyeQ is powered by household demographic data and other strategic information from IHS Markit and TransUnion. It is the first automotive sales platform that provides seamless integration inside the dealership to better understand every buyer in a dealer's market.

"Since last year's launch of Market EyeQ, we've been providing exponential ROI for our dealer partners by identifying quality new audiences, driving high engagement and offering intelligence to close more sales," said Marco Schnabl, co-founder and CEO of automotiveMastermind. "This year, we are doubling down on our mission to predict and engage with every automotive sales and service opportunity while delivering the highest quality results for dealers. We are using additional valuable data sources to provide actionable intelligence on every automotive consumer. The ability to now service all major OEMs gives us the unprecedented ability to help even more dealers across the country experience the Market EyeQ advantage."

"The service drive is a huge area of opportunity for dealers, but they need insights on those customers who are unknown to them. Market EyeQ's Service Conquest component provides those insights with an extremely high VIN match rate, allowing them to activate more in-market buyers into their portfolio," said Joe Kacala, Chief Product Officer of automotiveMastermind. "The recent expansion of Service Conquest's capabilities includes CDK service arrival notifications and service appointment reports. This allows dealers to plan ahead for scheduled appointments and have compelling consumer data on walk-ins, too."

