automotiveMastermind Forms Relationship With FordDirect to Enhance Mastermind for Ford and Lincoln Dealers

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind®, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) and a provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships, has formed a partnership with FordDirect. As a result of the relationship, new integrations will be offered to both current and future Ford and Lincoln dealerships in the United States that use Mastermind – the automated sales and marketing platform that empowers dealers to close more deals by predicting future buyers and consistently marketing to them.

The partnership delivers bi-directional data sharing that allows both companies to improve their respective services to Ford and Lincoln dealers in the United States. Ford and Lincoln dealers will enjoy the benefits of seamless billing via the OEM parts and accessory statements, automatic co-op processing and integration with FordDirect CRM. automotiveMastermind will be building additional upcoming data-driven integrations such as incorporating VIN data and AXZ pricing into the Mastermind platform. Mastermind is currently 100% co-op approved for Ford.

"Our mission at FordDirect is to help our Ford and Lincoln dealers sell more vehicles. We believe the benefits of our relationship with automotiveMastermind advances that goal, and we're pleased to reduce the administrative workload on our dealers with streamlined billing and Co-op processing," said FordDirect Chief Executive Officer Matt VanDyke.

"Empowering our dealer partners to take a data-driven approach toward building lasting relationships with their customers has always been the focus of automotiveMastermind," said automotiveMastermind Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Marco Schnabl. "This new and exciting relationship with FordDirect puts Ford and Lincoln dealers in a great position to capitalize on the innovative technology that Mastermind offers. It will make the sales process more seamless for the dealer professionals, as well as their customers."

There is no additional cost to dealers for the integrations with FordDirect.

About automotiveMastermind



Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind®, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), empowers dealers to close more deals by predicting future buyers and consistently marketing to them. Through its proprietary automated sales and marketing platform, Mastermind, the company helps dealerships generate success in loyalty, service and conquest portfolios through a combination of turnkey predictive analytics, proactive marketing and dedicated consultative services.

automotiveMastermind is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit automotiveMastermind.com.

Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

About FordDirect

FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its franchised dealers to create a comprehensive web presence for dealers and provide digital marketing and advertising services that help dealers sell more cars and trucks. FordDirect provides dealers new and pre-owned digital marketing and advertising services, call tracking, lead management solutions, dealer websites, search optimization and marketing, database marketing, marketing services for regional dealer advertising groups and other digital services. FordDirect is headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan.

SOURCE automotiveMastermind

Related Links

https://www.automotivemastermind.com

