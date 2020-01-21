automotiveMastermind Strategically Expands Team to Focus on Product and Technology

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind®, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) and a leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships and manufacturers, today announced it has hired four new executives to support growing customer demand. Joseph Kacala was hired as a chief product officer; Chris Long as vice president, product; Tushar Manglik as vice president, software engineering; and Yong Li as vice president, architecture.

Kacala has more than 25 years in the automotive industry, with experience in dealership software product management, marketing, business development and strategic partnerships. He will help lead the charge in expanding Market EyeQ into exceptional new partnerships with dealerships and OEMs. This expansion will help drive sales and profitability during a critical time for new car sales at both the automaker and dealership level.

Long has an expansive history in building online consumer-driven lead generation tools and will use his expertise to lead the consumer product and marketing team at automotiveMastermind, bringing added value to customers with tools that will increase ease of marketing outreach for dealers.

Manglik brings 18 years of experience in software engineering, innovation and leadership. He has a track record in building and mentoring global high-performing teams with a focus on delivery of business-critical features and predictive analytics services. At automotiveMastermind, he will lead the effort to build and deliver enhanced product features across all software engineering, data engineering and data science teams, which will provide dealers with new Market EyeQ features.

Li brings more than 20 years of experience in product development and architecture for web, feed and editorial platforms. In his role, he will be responsible for establishing architecture for the rapid expansion of the organization, as well as working with the product and engineering teams to efficiently manage high-priority, client-focused solutions.

"When we launched our Market EyeQ sales platform last year, we revolutionized the industry," said Johannes Gnauck, founder and co-CEO of automotiveMastermind. "To continue our focus on providing cutting-edge technology and world-class service, we knew we needed key individuals to help us focus on building our product. These individuals offer a unique perspective that will be essential in helping us continue structuring our platform to meet the needs of our niche dealer and consumer base, ultimately helping them sell more vehicles."

About automotiveMastermind

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), is a leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for the automotive industry. Market EyeQ by Mastermind is the single sales platform to identify, communicate with and close every buyer in a local market. Mastermind is headquartered in New York City and San Francisco. For more information, visit automotivemastermind.com . Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

