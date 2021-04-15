AutoNation Dealerships Certified as J.D. Power 2021 Dealers of Excellence with Record-Breaking 78 Stores

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its commitment to exceeding customer expectations, AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer today announced seventy-eight (78) AutoNation stores have been certified in the J.D. Power 2021 Dealer of Excellence Program.SM This program recognizes a very selective number of retail dealerships throughout the United States that provide an exceptional customer sales experience and once again, AutoNation was the clear leader.

"This certification is an outstanding accomplishment for our teams. Last year we set the bar with 54 stores receiving the J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence recognition. These 54 stores again received the recognition with 24 new stores added this year. We could not be prouder.," said Jim Bender, President and Chief Operating Officer at AutoNation. "This recognition amplifies AutoNation's commitment to providing a peerless Customer experience as the clear industry leader and every member of our team shares in this achievement."

Known for its "Voice of the Customer" research for more than 50 years, J.D. Power and, subsequently, its Dealer of Excellence Program help consumers identify leading retailers that will go the extra mile. The 78 certified stores are:

AutoNation Toyota Tempe

Mercedes-Benz of Naperville

Audi Las Vegas

Audi Plano

Audi Westmont

AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway

AutoNation Chevrolet Amarillo

AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway

AutoNation Chevrolet West Amarillo

AutoNation Ford Littleton

AutoNation Ford Memphis

AutoNation Ford Miami

AutoNation Ford North Canton

AutoNation Ford Tustin

AutoNation Ford Westlake

AutoNation Honda Sanford

AutoNation Honda South Corpus Christi

AutoNation Subaru Spokane Valley

AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe

AutoNation Toyota Cerritos

AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers

AutoNation Toyota Mall of Georgia

AutoNation Toyota Weston

AutoNation Toyota Winter Park

BMW Encinitas

Jaguar Fort Lauderdale

Land Rover Fort Lauderdale

Lexus of Clearwater

Lexus of Palm Beach

Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway

Mercedes-Benz of Miami

Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek

Porsche Newport Beach

Porsche Plano

Valencia BMW

Audi Peoria

Audi Spokane

AutoNation Acura North Orlando

AutoNation Chevrolet Coral Gables

AutoNation Chevrolet Doral

AutoNation Ford Amherst

AutoNation Ford Katy

AutoNation Ford Mobile

AutoNation Ford Sanford

AutoNation Honda Miami Lakes

AutoNation Honda Roseville

AutoNation Volkswagen Spokane

AutoNation Volvo Cars San Jose

House of Imports

Lexus of Cerritos

Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale

Mercedes-Benz of Houston North /smart center Houston North

/smart center Mercedes-Benz of Pembroke Pines

Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota /smart Center Sarasota

/smart Center Sarasota Audi Bellevue

AutoNation Acura South Bay

AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley

AutoNation Acura Stevens Creek

AutoNation Chevrolet Arrowhead

AutoNation Ford Burleson

AutoNation Ford Corpus Christi

AutoNation Ford South Fort Worth

AutoNation Ford Valencia

AutoNation Honda 385

AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa

AutoNation Honda Covington Pike

AutoNation Honda Fremont

AutoNation Honda Hollywood

AutoNation Honda Renton

AutoNation Honda Thornton Road

AutoNation Honda Tucson Auto Mall

AutoNation Honda Valencia

AutoNation Subaru Roseville

AutoNation Toyota Spokane Valley

AutoNation Volkswagen Mall of Georgia

Laurel BMW of Westmont

Mercedes-Benz of North Orlando

Mercedes-Benz of San Jose / Smart Center San Jose

According to J.D. Power, buying a vehicle is a significant financial transaction and can be stressful because there's so much information to digest. The Dealer of Excellence Program assists auto buyers who are looking for an exceptional dealership where they can confidently buy a vehicle. Certified dealers also benefit by leveraging the J.D. Power brand and promoting their dealership's commitment to an outstanding customer purchase experience.

Dealer of Excellence is an exclusive program and not all dealerships can qualify. Those that do must pass a three-step process:

As the first qualification criterion, J.D. Power limits the percentage of eligible dealerships by nameplate based on each brand's performance in the most recent J.D. Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study.SM Thus, proportionally more dealerships from top-performing brands can become a J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence.

Second, dealerships must rank among their brand's top performers in key customer satisfaction areas consistent with measurements found in the SSI Study.

Finally, qualifying dealers must pass an audit to show they meet or exceed J.D. Power sales best practices. Those best practices include, but are not limited to, listing vehicle inventory and pricing on the dealership website; negotiating in an efficient and transparent manner; offering a fair trade-in value; and presenting a clear and easy-to-understand menu of finance and insurance products.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of December 31, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 315 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 13 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised over $25 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

SOURCE AutoNation, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.autonation.com

