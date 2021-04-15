AutoNation Dealerships Certified as J.D. Power 2021 Dealers of Excellence with Record-Breaking 78 Stores
Certification Based on J.D. Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index Study and Dealership Best Practices
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its commitment to exceeding customer expectations, AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer today announced seventy-eight (78) AutoNation stores have been certified in the J.D. Power 2021 Dealer of Excellence Program.SM This program recognizes a very selective number of retail dealerships throughout the United States that provide an exceptional customer sales experience and once again, AutoNation was the clear leader.
"This certification is an outstanding accomplishment for our teams. Last year we set the bar with 54 stores receiving the J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence recognition. These 54 stores again received the recognition with 24 new stores added this year. We could not be prouder.," said Jim Bender, President and Chief Operating Officer at AutoNation. "This recognition amplifies AutoNation's commitment to providing a peerless Customer experience as the clear industry leader and every member of our team shares in this achievement."
Known for its "Voice of the Customer" research for more than 50 years, J.D. Power and, subsequently, its Dealer of Excellence Program help consumers identify leading retailers that will go the extra mile. The 78 certified stores are:
- AutoNation Toyota Tempe
- Mercedes-Benz of Naperville
- Audi Las Vegas
- Audi Plano
- Audi Westmont
- AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway
- AutoNation Chevrolet Amarillo
- AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway
- AutoNation Chevrolet West Amarillo
- AutoNation Ford Littleton
- AutoNation Ford Memphis
- AutoNation Ford Miami
- AutoNation Ford North Canton
- AutoNation Ford Tustin
- AutoNation Ford Westlake
- AutoNation Honda Sanford
- AutoNation Honda South Corpus Christi
- AutoNation Subaru Spokane Valley
- AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe
- AutoNation Toyota Cerritos
- AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers
- AutoNation Toyota Mall of Georgia
- AutoNation Toyota Weston
- AutoNation Toyota Winter Park
- BMW Encinitas
- Jaguar Fort Lauderdale
- Land Rover Fort Lauderdale
- Lexus of Clearwater
- Lexus of Palm Beach
- Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway
- Mercedes-Benz of Miami
- Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek
- Porsche Newport Beach
- Porsche Plano
- Valencia BMW
- Audi Peoria
- Audi Spokane
- AutoNation Acura North Orlando
- AutoNation Chevrolet Coral Gables
- AutoNation Chevrolet Doral
- AutoNation Ford Amherst
- AutoNation Ford Katy
- AutoNation Ford Mobile
- AutoNation Ford Sanford
- AutoNation Honda Miami Lakes
- AutoNation Honda Roseville
- AutoNation Volkswagen Spokane
- AutoNation Volvo Cars San Jose
- House of Imports
- Lexus of Cerritos
- Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale
- Mercedes-Benz of Houston North/smart center Houston North
- Mercedes-Benz of Pembroke Pines
- Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota/smart Center Sarasota
- Audi Bellevue
- AutoNation Acura South Bay
- AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley
- AutoNation Acura Stevens Creek
- AutoNation Chevrolet Arrowhead
- AutoNation Ford Burleson
- AutoNation Ford Corpus Christi
- AutoNation Ford South Fort Worth
- AutoNation Ford Valencia
- AutoNation Honda 385
- AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa
- AutoNation Honda Covington Pike
- AutoNation Honda Fremont
- AutoNation Honda Hollywood
- AutoNation Honda Renton
- AutoNation Honda Thornton Road
- AutoNation Honda Tucson Auto Mall
- AutoNation Honda Valencia
- AutoNation Subaru Roseville
- AutoNation Toyota Spokane Valley
- AutoNation Volkswagen Mall of Georgia
- Laurel BMW of Westmont
- Mercedes-Benz of North Orlando
- Mercedes-Benz of San Jose / Smart Center San Jose
According to J.D. Power, buying a vehicle is a significant financial transaction and can be stressful because there's so much information to digest. The Dealer of Excellence Program assists auto buyers who are looking for an exceptional dealership where they can confidently buy a vehicle. Certified dealers also benefit by leveraging the J.D. Power brand and promoting their dealership's commitment to an outstanding customer purchase experience.
Dealer of Excellence is an exclusive program and not all dealerships can qualify. Those that do must pass a three-step process:
As the first qualification criterion, J.D. Power limits the percentage of eligible dealerships by nameplate based on each brand's performance in the most recent J.D. Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study.SM Thus, proportionally more dealerships from top-performing brands can become a J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence.
Second, dealerships must rank among their brand's top performers in key customer satisfaction areas consistent with measurements found in the SSI Study.
Finally, qualifying dealers must pass an audit to show they meet or exceed J.D. Power sales best practices. Those best practices include, but are not limited to, listing vehicle inventory and pricing on the dealership website; negotiating in an efficient and transparent manner; offering a fair trade-in value; and presenting a clear and easy-to-understand menu of finance and insurance products.
About AutoNation, Inc.
AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of December 31, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 315 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 13 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised over $25 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.
Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.
