AutoNation Expands Standalone Pre-Owned Store Footprint and Opens First of Two AutoNation USA Stores in Denver Market

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its commitment to exceeding Customer expectations, AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest and most admired automotive retailer today announced the opening of AutoNation USA Denver 104, the second of 5 additional pre-owned vehicle stores that the company will open this year. AutoNation is projecting to have over 130 AutoNation USA stores in operation from coast-to-coast by the end of 2026. The AutoNation USA stores will continue to leverage the AutoNation brand, scale, and proven Customer-centric processes to capture a larger share of the used vehicle market.

"We are incredibly excited about the opening of AutoNation USA Denver 104. We look forward to providing a peerless Customer experience and connecting with our community through our Drive Pink initiative, which has raised and donated over $28 million for cancer research and treatment," said Jeff Thorpe, AutoNation Market President.

AutoNation USA offers a 1Price Pre-Owned model that features low, haggle-free pricing and a Customer-centric process that makes buying a pre-owned vehicle easy and allows Customers to enjoy a peerless Customer experience. Additionally, AutoNation offers "We'll Buy Your Car," which enables Customers to sell their vehicles directly to AutoNation, with no purchase necessary.

AutoNation USA Denver 104 is the first of two AutoNation stores in Denver, that the company will open this year. The store is located at 759 W 104th Avenue, Northglenn, CO 80234. AutoNation USA Denver 104 is open Monday through Saturday, 9am to 9pm. The store can be reached at (720) 703-7900 or online at www.AutoNationUSA.com.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest and most admired automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of June 30, 2021, AutoNation owned and operated over 300 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 13 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through Customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised over $28 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson , and www.twitter.com/AutoNation , where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com , AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

