AutoNation Launched Its 8th Annual DRV PNK Across America Campaign to Help Drive Out Cancer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than a decade, AutoNation (NYSE: AN) has donated and raised more than $40M to advance life-saving cancer research and treatment to help create the possibility of a cancer-free world. Through Drive Pink (DRV PNK), AutoNation's largest social impact program, throughout October, the company extended its year-round commitment to supporting cancer-fighting organizations through its 8th Annual DRV PNK Across America campaign.

"Each day at AutoNation, we show up committed to answering the call to ensure everyone impacted by cancer has the opportunity to detect, fight and survive this life-threatening disease," said Mike Manley, AutoNation's Chief Executive Officer. "I'm proud that our Associates, our Customers, and our sports, vendor, and non-profit partners united to raise funds to support the critical research needed to make the eradication of cancer a reality."

Totes for Hopes Delivery

AutoNation kicked off its DRV PNK Across America campaign with Totes for Hope. This nationwide program brought together the company's 25,000 Associates to create and deliver thousands of tote bags for adult and pediatric cancer patients fighting this devastating disease at hospitals and cancer treatment centers across the country.

AutoNation teamed up with its long-time sports partners, including the Miami Dolphins, the 2024 Stanley Cup Winner Florida Panthers, and the University of Miami football team, to create tote bags for adult and pediatric cancer patients. Players and team staff joined AutoNation in delivering these hand-packed care bags to patients receiving treatment at leading South Florida cancer facilities, including Cleveland Clinic Florida, Memorial Hospital, Broward Health Salah Foundation Children's Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Help Bring an End to Breast Cancer One Purchase at a Time

Through December, Customers at AutoNation's 300 locations across the country can add a donation to their cash register purchases for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). These donations will help BCRF make tremendous gains in researching breast cancer treatments and prevention strategies. Since AutoNation began supporting BCRF nine years ago, customers have made nearly $2 million in cash register donations to support critical cancer research.

A Month of Giving That Helps to Transform and Save Lives

While advancing cancer research and prevention is a daily commitment for AutoNation, the company's locations across the country invited their local communities to join them in raising funds to support local adult and pediatric cancer organizations. Events across the country included:

Each of AutoNation's nine Market President taking part in a nationwide "Men Wear Pink" fundraiser for the American Cancer Society

2 nd Annual Pink Classic hosted by BMW Buena Park in Calif. for Providence St. Jude's Hospital

Annual Pink Classic hosted by BMW Buena Park in Calif. for Providence St. Jude's Hospital 8 th Annual DRV PNK for Hope Golf Tournament hosted by AutoNation Chevrolet in Fort Worth, Tex. for Wipe Out Kids Cancer

Annual DRV PNK for Hope Golf Tournament hosted by AutoNation Chevrolet in for Wipe Out Kids Cancer A Walk Among Stars Gala and Fashion Show sponsorship for Providence St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Anaheim, Calif.

Fashion Funds for the CURE sponsorship by Mercedes Benz Houston Greenway for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation in Houston, Tex.

for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation in Golf Tournament for the Cure sponsorship by Mercedes Benz Houston Greenway for Jaime's Hope in Houston, Tex.

for Jaime's Hope in Making Strides of Broward Walk /Run fundraiser for the American Cancer Society in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

/Run fundraiser for the American Cancer Society in Phoenix Children's Hospital 5K sponsorship for Phoenix Children's Hospital

sponsorship for Phoenix Children's Hospital ZERO Prostate Cancer Walk/Run in Baltimore

ZERO Prostate Cancer Walk/Run in Chicago

DRV PNK is AutoNation's largest social impact investment and is the cornerstone of the company's philanthropic strategy to support cancer-related causes. Learn more about AutoNation's DRV PNK initiative by visiting AutoNation.com/Drive-Pink.htm.

