AutoNation Names Claire Bennett to Board of Directors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), a provider of personalized transportation services and America's most admired automotive retailer, today announced that its Board of Directors appointed Claire Bennett to the AutoNation Board, effective July 8, 2024. Ms. Bennett will serve as an independent director.

"We are pleased to have Claire join the AutoNation Board," said Rick Burdick, AutoNation's Board Chairman. "We look forward to the experience and insight she will bring to the Board."

Ms. Bennett is a tenured global leader with an extensive customer experience, general management and consumer services background. She has worked as a senior executive to help drive significant transformation in large, complex organizations through periods of dynamic industry, customer, and technological change. Her experience spans multiple industries, including consumer packaged goods, technology, financial services, and hospitality.

Ms. Bennett recently served as the Global Chief Customer Officer for Intercontinental Hotels Group ("IHG") where she was a member of the Executive Committee from 2017 through 2023. During her tenure there she was responsible for driving B2C/B2B customer experience and growth across a portfolio of multinational brands. Prior to joining IHG, Ms. Bennett was the General Manager of Global Consumer Travel and Lifestyle at American Express, where she held various senior executive roles from 2006 through 2017.

Ms. Bennett also currently serves on the board of Samsonite International S.A.

