AutoNation Partners with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to Adopt 50 Families for the Holidays

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, today announced that they are "adopting" 50 local families through a partnership with Neighbors 4 Neighbors, Adopt a Family 4 the Holidays Program. AutoNation is asking the public to join in by dropping off unwrapped toys at any AutoNation store in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

AutoNation has a long track record of supporting communities, most notably through its DRV PNK Mission which has raised more than $25 Million to help drive out cancer. In alignment with our ONE AutoNation initiative, this new partnership supports underserved communities and provides us the opportunity to touch the lives of families that may be facing hardships this holiday season.

"South Florida is home to our Corporate Headquarters, 31 AutoNation locations and thousands of Associates who care about making our community a better place," said Marc Cannon, AutoNation's, Chief Customer Experience Officer. "We are looking forward to providing deserving families with the resources they may need for joyful holiday celebrations."

Katy Meagher, Executive Director at Neighbors 4 Neighbors said, "Since 1992, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has been connecting those in need with those who can help. We are so grateful for outstanding community partners like AutoNation."

Drop off new unwrapped toys at any AutoNation location in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties from November 9 through December 6.

