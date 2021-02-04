AutoNation Reinvents Automotive Retailing with Enhanced and Personalized Digital Customer Experience

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, today announced the enhanced AutoNation Express experience - its integrated retailing solution that provides Customers with a seamless and intuitive omnichannel vehicle shopping and purchase experience. Powered by our 9 million Customers' real-time insights, AutoNation has created a highly personalized digital experience online and in-store.

AutoNation Express builds upon industry-leading Customer loyalty and removes obstacles throughout the car buying and service process. It features a Customer-friendly search of 75,000 new & used vehicles based on a monthly payment, as well as the ability to compare vehicle attributes, including a new section focused on Electric Vehicles. Customers can complete a mobile-optimized step-by-step digital experience to estimate trade-ins instantly, calculate finance/lease/cash payments, select vehicle protection products, apply for financing, schedule in-store pick up or home delivery, and upload key documents. Customers can receive a certified offer and same-day, check-on-the-spot payment through the We'll Buy Your Car "WBYC" program. Personalization is at the heart of the AutoNation Express experience. The Customer is in the Driver's Seat and empowered to do as much or as little of the transaction online through our digital capabilities and physical stores as they choose.

Proprietary tools utilized by AutoNation Associates further complement these new Customer facing capabilities. Our Equity Mining Tool and Customer 360 platform leverage millions of sales and service transactions into a central system. The tool automatically appraises a Customer's current vehicle and identifies a newer replacement vehicle for a similar or lower payment. Additionally, it shows household vehicles, service history, propensity to purchase, and Customer Financial Service product history. The Equity Mining Tool links to Customer 360, an AutoNation proprietary application with real-time data for 9 million Customers to guide and personalize the Customer Experience. Customer 360 allows Associates to see the lifetime value and transaction history of AutoNation Customers.

AutoNation is executing a highly differentiated and personalized Customer experience by developing AutoNation Express to its fullest capabilities. The company has built on a strong foundation of Customer value propositions and physical assets. Now with the enhanced digital capabilities, AutoNation will further reduce friction for Customers online and in-store. They can start online, pick up in-store, or get a vehicle delivered, and Associates will be ready to assist. AutoNation is transforming how personal mobility is perceived and experienced by putting Customers in the Driver's Seat.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of December 31, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 315 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 13 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through Customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised over $25 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its Drive Pink initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

