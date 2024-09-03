Autonomous Enterprise Market worth $114.0 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

337 - Tables

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units Value (USD) Billion Segments covered By Offering, Business Function, Application, Vertical, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Check Point (US), Pegasystems (US), Cisco (US), SAP (Germany), Atos (France), AWS (US), Oracle (US), HPE (US), Sage (UK), NICE (Israel), Palo Alto Networks (US), Blue Prism (UK), UiPath (New York), Appian (US), Automation Anywhere (US), Tangentia (Canada), Drivenets (Israel), Nintex (US), Synder (US), Fetch.ai (England), AutomationEdge (US), Rocketbot (Chile), Rossum (UK), Digitate (US), and Mendix (US).

Governance of enterprises by autonomous systems is essential in autonomous enterprises, supported by the number of IoT devices and the enhancement of edge computing. Since IoT devices are penetrating deeper into all the facets of life, they continue to produce huge amounts of data in real time, giving organizations valuable insights into their functioning, customers, and environment. This data, however, needs to be analyzed quickly to make the information as helpful as possible. To meet this need, advances in edge computing have been made more continuous to bring computation nearer to the data source for efficiency, and reduced dependence on cloud central structures. In addition to improving the velocity of data ingestion and reliability of data analysis, this approach also improves security and privacy by 'pushing' data closer to the edges. Combined, IoT and edge computing provide significant support to autonomous enterprises to adapt to change in real-time, capture insight, make decisions quickly, and dynamically adjust processes and operations to reflect the environment in which they exist. Most of these technologies are critical for achieving autonomous business operations that define the future autonomous enterprise.

The autonomous agent's solution is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Autonomous agents are highly developed AI systems that perform specific tasks without human intervention or assistance. These agents use a chain of thought logic that enables them to break down intricate problems into manageable subtasks solved with little or no interface by a human being. Large language models can be used by autonomous agents to process different input data and build the resources needed to perform these subtasks. These agents residing and functioning within their interfaces as bots or perhaps controlling physical robots make API calls to the actual real world, access information and data, use other software, and also maintain physical entities and objects. Intentionally created to accomplish specific goals, autonomous agents exist and perform their operations only within specific allowed parameters set by the design and permissions given at the outset.

The uninterrupted development of AI technology makes AI agents' capabilities far beyond the current bounds. Some of the future AI agents will have a better understanding of human language, which, in the long run, can make it very intuitive and natural to interact with such agents. Bringing quantum computing to join AI can exponentially increase the processing power available to AI agents, assisting them in solving complex problems much more effectively and elevating their learning abilities. On the other hand, developments in explainable AI aim to make the process of decision-making of an AI agent more transparent to humans.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Autonomous Enterprise Market in the Asia Pacific includes China, Japan, ANZ, South Korea, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific; the rest of Asia Pacific includes countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the remaining countries in Asia Pacific. China, Japan, Australia, and India are the major countries driving the Asia Pacific Autonomous Enterprise Market. Adopting Al technology in different verticals, such as the BFSI, travel and hospitality, and retail, is expected to contribute to the high growth of the Autonomous Enterprise Market. Rapid economic development, globalization, digitalization, and the increased adoption of cloud-based technologies are expected to drive the growth of the Autonomous Enterprise Market in the Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific has been one of the fastest-growing Autonomous Enterprise Market regions due to the rising solutions and services adoption across the healthcare, pharma, IT and Telecom, manufacturing, and retail industries. Further, rising automation demand in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector and rising knowledge of automation among various industries and SMEs impact the region's favorable market growth. The trend is expected to gain traction with the growing presence of autonomous enterprise providers, such as Blue Prism's geographical expansion in the region.

Top Companies in Autonomous Enterprise Market:

The report profiles key players such as Microsoft(US), IBM (US), Check Point (US), Pegasystems (US), Cisco (US), SAP (Germany), Atos (France), AWS (US), Oracle (US), HPE (US), Sage (UK), NICE (Israel), Palo Alto Networks (US), Blue Prism (UK), UiPath (New York), Appian (US), Automation Anywhere (US), Tangentia (Canada), Drivenets (Israel), Nintex (US), Synder (US), Fetch.ai (England), AutomationEdge (US), Rocketbot (Chile), Rossum (UK), Digitate (US), and Mendix (US).

