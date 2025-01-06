Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Market worth $4.56 billion in 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global autonomous mobile robots market is expected to grow from USD 2.25 billion in 2025 to USD 4.56 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of approximately 15.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The AMR market is growing significantly due to increasing demand for automation in manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics sectors, where AMRs are becoming essential assets because of their adaptability and ease of integration into existing infrastructures.

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 2.25 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 4.56 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Navigation Technology, Payload Capacity, Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Integrating autonomous mobile robots into existing workflows and systems Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for AMRs in industry-specific applications Key Market Drivers Rapid advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence

With an increasing number of businesses and companies responding to labor shortages and seeking low-cost operation solutions, automation technologies also contribute to further expansion; the businesses has been increasingly deploying AMRs to ensure efficiency, labor cost saving, and improvement in a high-risk environment. Advancements in the technology domain, including sensors, AI, and ML capabilities, significantly enhance the performance and functionalities of the AMRs so that the navigation can be done completely through such automation machines, without extensive human intervention, through a complex environment. As industries continue to focus on workplace safety, the adoption of AMRs is increasing, mitigating risks associated with manual handling and transportation tasks. Overall, the AMR market is expected to grow significantly due to these interlinked factors.

Software and services are projected to hold significant CAGR in the global autonomous mobile robots' market during the forecast period.

The software and services segment in the AMR market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing interest in progressive navigation, advanced fleet management, and operational optimization. As logistics, manufacturing, and retail are highly adopting AMRs these days, the need for advanced software, which ensures seamless integration in real-time monitoring and data-driven decisions, has become highly essential. Services like maintenance, customization, and technical support are being given more priority as companies look toward long-term efficiency and scalability. Further, AI and ML advancements integrated into AMRs facilitate smarter operations and better performance. These trends together position the software and services segment as a key driver of growth in the AMR market.

The autonomous mobile robots with payload capacities >500 kg is projected to achieve robust growth, registering a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

The autonomous mobile robots with payload capacities >500 kg is likely to exhibit solid growth, with heavy-duty robots finding a wider range of applications in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and logistics. These high-capacity AMRs are intended for the transportation of heavy materials and equipment; thus, they cater to high demand in high-load scenarios. Advances in sensor technologies, navigation systems, and efficiency of batteries further enhance the reliability and scalability of such robots at the time of operations. Consequently, this segment is forecasted to show a high CAGR in industries whose focus areas are optimization of workflows and reduction of manual handling of bulky goods during the forecast period.

Vision-guidance technology is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Vision guidance technology is likely to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period because of its central position in advancing autonomous systems across industries. There is a growing demand for high-end vision-guided systems that can facilitate precise navigation, object detection, and real-time decision-making, especially with the increasing adoption of automation solutions. This technology allows robots to understand visual data with high accuracy; it is applied in manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, and healthcare. Improvements in camera, image processing, and AI are enhancing performance while increasing the reliability of the vision-guidance system. This technology is likely to become one of the critical automation elements, with even stronger market growth ahead.

E-Commerce sector is expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the AMR market during the forecast period.

The e-commerce industry is likely to witness a significant growth in the AMR market during the forecast period, as the demand for automation in fulfillment centers and warehouses increases. E-commerce companies are trying to achieve increased consumer expectations for faster delivery and streamlined operations, and AMRs have become essential for order picking, sorting, and inventory management. Development in AI, machine learning, and autonomous navigation is constantly enhancing the capability of AMRs to execute higher complexities in dynamic environments and will further drive their adoption in the e-commerce business.

North America to hold significant market share in the autonomous mobile robot's market.

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the autonomous mobile robots industry due to vast demand for automation across industries. The presence of leading AMR manufactures in the region also helps in the faster adoption of AMRs. Companies are more inclined toward using AMRs to attain operational efficiency by reducing labor costs and maintaining inventory processes effectively. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor technologies have also enhanced the working potential of AMRs in complicated environments. The region is leading the AMR market with growing optimization in supply chains and requirements for quicker delivery times. For this reason, North America stands ready for huge growth in this sector, as it stands at the frontline in the future shaping of automation.

Key Players

Major companies operating in the autonomous mobile robots companies include ABB (Switzerland), KUKA AG (Germany), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Mobile Industrial Robots (Denmark).

