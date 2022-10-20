Autonomous tractors market in Europe to grow by USD 862.86 Mn by 2026, Increase in the profits generated from farming to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The autonomous tractors market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 862.86 million during 2021-2026. The report extensively covers the autonomous tractors market in Europe segmentation by component (sensors, GPS, vision system, and others) and application (harvesting, seed sowing, and irrigation). In addition, Solar energy-powered tractors is anticipated to boost the growth of the Autonomous Tractors Market in Europe. Request Free Sample Report.

Autonomous tractors market in Europe: Major Driver and Trend

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Autonomous Tractors Market in Europe 2022-2026

One of the main factors boosting the development of the autonomous tractor market in Europe is the rise in agricultural earnings. Using robotic equipment allows farmers to work from a distance, enabling them to carry out farming tasks even under bad weather circumstances. Additionally, the loss of seeds and fertilizers is reduced since robotic equipment gives great precision that manually operated equipment cannot.

With the help of autonomous tractors, farmers can undertake tasks like seed sowing, watering, and harvesting, eliminating the need for manual labor and increasing earnings. Due to such considerations, there is a rising need for autonomous tractors in the field, which will drive the market's expansion throughout the course of the forecast period.

Another significant development in the autonomous tractors market in Europe that is fueling industry expansion is the use of solar energy in tractors. Autonomous tractors are used in agricultural fields and are remotely operated by controllers. These tractors consume fuel and may run continuously. Solar power can be stored and used for operations later.

Autonomous tractors market in Europe: Major Vendor Offerings

AgJunction Inc.: The company offers advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications.

The company offers advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. AgXeed BV: The company offers a wide range of solutions that give farmers more time to make the right decisions.

The company offers a wide range of solutions that give farmers more time to make the right decisions. Autonomous Solutions Inc.: The company offers independent vehicle automation systems for mining, agriculture, automotive, government, and manufacturing industries with remote control.

The company offers independent vehicle automation systems for mining, agriculture, automotive, government, and manufacturing industries with remote control. Autonomous Tractor Corp.: The company offers an electric drivetrain system to improve tilling, harvesting, and hauling services.

The company offers an electric drivetrain system to improve tilling, harvesting, and hauling services. Deere and Co.: the company offers manufacturing and distribution of machines and service parts used in construction, earthmoving, road building, material handling, and timber harvesting.

Autonomous tractors market in Europe: Segmentation by Components

Electronic sensors are a common component of robotic devices. Unmanned autonomous tractors are controlled by controllers. These tractors operate on vast fields day and night with little assistance from people. Therefore, for these tractors to operate autonomously, a combination of sensors is utilized. Autonomous tractors have a variety of sensors attached to keep them operating independently. Different sensors are being used in agriculture as part of the development of precision farming to keep these tractors informed about their environment.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

