Autonomous Trucks Market Projected to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2028, Reveals Latest BCC Research Study

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autonomous trucks are vehicles that can drive themselves without human intervention, using sensors, cameras, and artificial intelligence. They offer many benefits such as improved safety, efficiency, and cost savings for the global transportation industry.

Boston: "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Autonomous Trucks: Global Markets is estimated to increase from $3.3 billion in 2023 to reach $6.9 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% from 2023 through 2028."

This comprehensive report offers a detailed overview of the global autonomous trucks market, leveraging 2022 as a baseline year and projecting estimated market data for the period spanning 2023 to 2028. Revenue forecasts during this timeframe are intricately segmented across various parameters including components, autonomy levels, propulsion types, truck categories, end-use applications, and regional considerations. By delving into major market trends and challenges, the report sheds light on the dynamic landscape that shapes the industry. Furthermore, it elucidates current market dynamics while providing in-depth profiles of key players and a nuanced understanding of their strategies aimed at bolstering their market presence. The report not only estimates the market size for autonomous trucks in 2023 but also offers comprehensive projections, painting a vivid picture of the expected market trajectory up to the year 2028. With its thorough analysis, the report serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders seeking insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of autonomous truck technology and its global market dynamics.

The integration of autonomous trucks is poised to revolutionize existing truck allocation structures, ushering in a new era of logistics models that facilitate both horizontal and vertical integration. This transformative shift holds the potential to address a multitude of challenges faced by shipping companies. Concurrently, manufacturers are actively engaged in developing low-emission Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) aimed at enhancing supply chain efficiency and mitigating transportation-related emissions within the freight transportation sector. Noteworthy achievements in this realm include TuSimple, Inc. receiving the EPA's SmartWay High Performer award in 2021, a recognition reserved for the top 10% of fleets exhibiting the quietest CO2 emissions. In a regulatory context, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) took a pivotal step in April 2023 by amending reporting requirements for AV crashes. This amendment is anticipated to yield more accurate accident reports, furnishing crucial data to support future regulatory changes and further advancing the responsible integration of autonomous technologies into transportation systems.

Explore the comprehensive insights and strategic implications of this groundbreaking research. Click here to Learn More.

Key Drivers of Autonomous Trucks: Global Markets

Growing Emphasis on Enhanced Road Safety and Traffic Management: The advent of autonomous trucks heralds a significant paradigm shift towards heightened road safety and more efficient traffic control. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as sensors, cameras, and artificial intelligence, these vehicles have the potential to substantially mitigate human errors, thereby contributing to a safer road environment. Additionally, their ability to communicate with both fellow autonomous trucks and the infrastructure allows for optimized traffic flow, minimizing congestion and enhancing overall road system efficiency.

Reduced Emissions and Enhanced Fuel Efficiency in the Realm of Autonomous Trucks: Autonomous trucks emerge as powerful allies in the global effort to combat climate change, as they introduce innovative features like platooning, adaptive cruise control, and eco-driving. By leveraging these capabilities, these vehicles not only exhibit reduced fuel consumption but also significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, the potential transition to electric propulsion represents a promising avenue for further diminishing their environmental footprint, aligning with the broader push towards sustainable transportation solutions.

Advancements in the Technological Landscape: The dynamic landscape of autonomous trucking is propelled by the rapid evolution and innovation of pivotal technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), 5G connectivity, and cloud computing. These technological strides play a pivotal role in elevating the performance, reliability, and security of autonomous trucks. Moreover, they pave the way for the emergence of novel business models and services, shaping a transformative future for the industry while bolstering its capacity to meet evolving demands.

Request a Sample Copy of the Autonomous Trucks: Global Markets Report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $2.9 billion Market Size Forecast $6.9 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2028 Segment Covered By Component, Autonomy, Propulsion Type, Truck Type, End Use, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, China, India, and Japan Key Market Drivers Growing Emphasis on Improved Road Safety and Traffic Control

Reduced Emissions and Higher Fuel Efficiency of Autonomous Trucks

Improved Technological Landscape

Autonomous Trucks Global Markets Segmentation:

By Component: Analyzing the Autonomous Truck Market's Building Blocks

This segmentation delves into the intricate layers of the autonomous truck market, dissecting it based on the fundamental components that drive these cutting-edge vehicles. The bifurcation centers around the dichotomy of software and hardware. Software, the brain of the autonomous truck, encompasses programs and algorithms that orchestrate functions such as navigation, perception, and decision-making. Meanwhile, hardware comprises the sensory and operational apparatus, featuring devices like cameras, navigation systems, sensors, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) components, collectively serving as the eyes and ears of these autonomous entities.

By Autonomy: Unraveling Degrees of Autonomy in the Trucking Realm

This market segmentation peels back the layers based on the degree of autonomy inherent in autonomous trucks, delineating the spectrum of human intervention required for seamless operation. Semi-autonomous trucks tread a middle ground, proficient in executing certain functions autonomously but necessitating human oversight and control. In contrast, fully autonomous trucks emerge as self-sufficient entities, adept at executing all functions autonomously, sans any human intervention, marking a paradigm shift in the landscape of autonomous transportation.

By Propulsion Type: Navigating the Power Sources of Autonomous Trucks

This segment intricately categorizes the market according to the type of propulsion systems propelling these autonomous marvels. Internal Combustion (IC) engines harness the combustion of fossil fuels for power generation, while electric trucks rely on batteries or fuel cells to store and convert electrical energy into propulsive force. Hybrid trucks ingeniously blend IC engines and electric motors, optimizing power and efficiency in a symbiotic fusion of traditional and contemporary technologies.

By Truck Type: Gauging Autonomy Based on Truck Size and Capacity

This segmentation classifies the market based on the size and capacity of autonomous trucks, offering a nuanced perspective. Light-duty trucks, with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) below 6,000 lbs, find their niche alongside medium-duty trucks (6,000 to 26,000 lbs GVWR) and heavy-duty trucks (exceeding 26,000 lbs GVWR). This categorization provides a comprehensive understanding of the diverse landscape encompassing various truck types within the autonomous domain.

By End Use: Mapping Autonomous Truck Applications Across Industries

This segment unfolds based on the diverse industries and sectors harnessing the potential of autonomous trucks. Logistics and transportation, manufacturing, mining, construction, and an array of others form the tapestry of end-use applications. From the movement of goods and people to the production of goods, extraction of minerals, construction activities, and beyond, the autonomous truck's impact extends across an array of sectors, encompassing ports, farming, oil and gas, chemicals, and agriculture.

By Region: Navigating the Global Terrain of Autonomous Truck Adoption

This geographical segmentation scrutinizes the global landscape, partitioning it into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Further sub-segmentation drills down into specific countries, providing a comparative analysis of market size, growth, and trends. This regional perspective offers invaluable insights into the diverse dynamics shaping the adoption and evolution of autonomous trucks across different corners of the globe.

This report on Autonomous Trucks: Global Markets provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

1. What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for autonomous trucks was projected to grow from $2.9 billion in 2022 to $6.9 billion in 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period 2023-2028.

2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

The key factors driving the growth of the autonomous trucks market include growing emphasis on improved road safety and traffic control, reduced emissions and higher fuel efficiency of autonomous trucks, improved technological landscape, and growth of connected infrastructures.

3. What segments are covered in the market?

Global autonomous trucks market is segmented based on component, autonomy, propulsion type, truck type, end use, and region.

4. By End use, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?

By the end of 2028, the logistics and transportation segment will continue to dominate the global autonomous trucks market. The segment will show a dominating position till the end of 2028, owing to lower load and long haulage costs, streamline traffic flows, shorter delivery time, and improve fuel efficiency by reducing freight and logistics costs.

5. Which region has the highest market share in the market?

Europe holds the highest market share in the global autonomous trucks market. Presence of major OEMs such as Tesla, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Mercedes Benz Group, and MAN Truck & Bus which are launching new models with advanced automation levels, implementation of various self-driving vehicle related rules and regulations by the European Union, and availability of advanced communication infrastructure drives the demand for adopting autonomous trucks in the region.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

AB VOLVO

APTIV

CATERPILLAR

CONTINENTAL AG

DENSO CORP.

EINRIDE

KODIAK ROBOTICS INC.

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

PACCAR INC.

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

TESLA INC.

TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.

WAYMO LLC

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with BCC Research.

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with [email protected].

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: BCC Research LLC, 49 Walnut Park, Building 2, Wellesley, MA 02481, USA

Email: [email protected],

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BCC Research LLC