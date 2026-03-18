AutoRaptor joins NIADA as an official Member Benefit Partner

Partnership gives NIADA members exclusive access to AutoRaptor's AI-powered CRM platform with 35% discount

SARASOTA, Fla., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoRaptor, the AI-first automotive CRM platform built exclusively for independent dealerships , is joining NIADA's member benefit program, offering members up to 35% off their monthly subscription, making enterprise-grade CRM and AI sales tools more accessible to independent dealers.

Independent dealers face unique challenges that off-the-shelf CRM tools weren't designed to solve: limited staff, high-velocity used car inventory, and buyers who expect a fast, personalized experience. AutoRaptor was built from the ground up to address exactly these needs, combining lead management, automated follow-up, and AI-powered capabilities, like AutoRaptor's AI Sales Assistant, into a single platform that helps smaller dealerships compete and win.

"We've always believed that independent dealers deserve the same quality technology as the big franchise groups without the enterprise price tag. Partnering with NIADA is a natural extension of that mission," said Jami Ribeiro, AutoRaptor Chief of Staff.

"This deal gives thousands of independent dealers a meaningful, cost-effective path to modernizing how they manage leads and close deals."

NIADA represents more than 13,000 independent automobile dealers nationwide. The organization's member benefit program connects dealers with vetted vendors offering exclusive pricing across technology, operations and business services.

"Along with the state associations, we are committed to creating more value for members and enhancing our member benefit program," said NIADA CEO Jeff Martin. "This new partnership continues that commitment to our members."

Through this partnership, NIADA members gain exclusive access to AutoRaptor's full platform, including:

The exclusive NIADA member discount of up to 35% off a monthly subscription is available now. Eligible dealers can access the offer through the NIADA Member Benefits portal or by visiting Autoraptor.com and mentioning their NIADA membership.

About AutoRaptor

AutoRaptor is an AI-powered dealership CRM built to help dealers create real relationships, not just manage leads. By combining intelligent automation, flexible workflows, and purpose-built sales tools, AutoRaptor empowers dealerships to move faster, sell smarter, and deliver a better buying experience from first contact to delivery.

SOURCE AutoRaptor