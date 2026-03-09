AutoRaptor Launches Integrated Desking & Payment Penciling Tool to Modernize Deal Structuring Inside Automotive CRM

New Quote Module gives dealers real-time payment accuracy, faster negotiations, and seamless integration

SARASOTA, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoRaptor, an AI-powered automotive CRM , launches its Payment Penciling, Shop-by-Payment tool, an integrated desking experience with a powerful new quoting and deal-structuring module built directly into the AutoRaptor CRM . Designed for modern dealerships, the tool allows sales teams to structure, compare, and finalize vehicle deals in real time without spreadsheets, manual recalculations, or disconnected systems.

AutoRaptor's Integrated Desking & Penciling Dashboard

The new capability enables dealers to instantly calculate accurate monthly payments by adjusting price, term, rate, cash down, trade-in, rebates, and fees , or to reverse the process entirely by starting with a customer's target monthly payment and working backward to determine an achievable deal structure.

"Deal structuring is where momentum is won or lost," said Daniel de la Garza, Director of Product at AutoRaptor. "We built Payment Penciling and Shop-by-Payment to mirror how real sales conversations actually happen. Fast, visual, and payment-driven, while keeping everything compliant, accurate, and fully connected to the rest of the CRM with integrated desking"

Built for How Dealers Sell Today

AutoRaptor's new quote module supports both 'shop by vehicle' and 'shop by payment' workflows , empowering sales reps to present multiple scenarios side by side and help customers confidently choose the option that fits their budget.

Key capabilities include:

Real-time payment calculations with instant updates when any deal variable changes

with instant updates when any deal variable changes Shop-by-Payment reverse calculator that derives price or required cash down from a target monthly payment

Side-by-side scenario comparisons across multiple terms, APRs, and down payments

across multiple terms, APRs, and down payments Roll-to-balance logic for fees, accessories, and trade payoff

Customer-ready proposals that can be printed, exported to PDF, or shared digitally

that can be printed, exported to PDF, or shared digitally Truth-in-Lending-compliant calculations with precise rounding and disclosures

The result is a faster, more transparent buying experience that reduces friction for both sales teams and customers.

From Pencil to F&I: Without Re-Entering Data

Payment Penciling is fully integrated with the automotive CRM with integrated desking . Every penciled deal is saved, versioned, and tied to the customer and vehicle record, creating a single source of truth from first quote through delivery.

Once a deal is agreed upon, managers can push finalized deal data directly into the DMS eliminating duplicate entry and handoffs between systems . Sales teams stay in AutoRaptor , while finance managers continue their work in the DMS exactly as dealerships expect.

Designed for Every Role in the Dealership

The tool supports clear workflows and permissions across dealership roles:

Sales Reps create and adjust deal scenarios and present proposals

create and adjust deal scenarios and present proposals Desk Managers review, approve, and lock final deal structures

F&I Managers initiate credit, contracting, and funding workflows

initiate credit, contracting, and funding workflows Dealer Principals gain visibility into deal structure and performance

Built-in controls ensure accuracy, compliance, and consistency while still allowing flexibility where it matters.

Available Now

AutoRaptor's Payment Penciling tool and integrated desking experience is available now for dealers using AutoRaptor automotive CRM .

To see the new quoting experience in action or request a demo, visit AutoRaptor.com .

About AutoRaptor

AutoRaptor is an AI-powered dealership CRM built to help dealers create real relationships, not just manage leads. By combining intelligent automation, flexible workflows, and purpose-built sales tools, AutoRaptor empowers dealerships to move faster, sell smarter, and deliver a better buying experience from first contact to delivery.

