AutoRaptor Launches AI Voice Agent to Answer Every Call, Qualify Every Buyer, and Book More Appointments -- Automatically

AutoRaptor's AI Voice Agent handles inbound calls around the clock. Capturing leads, routing inquiries, and scheduling appointments directly inside the CRM, with no human intervention required.

SARASOTA, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoRaptor, the AI-powered CRM built for independent automotive dealerships, today announced the launch of its AI Voice Agent: a fully automated, conversational AI that answers inbound calls, qualifies buyers, captures lead data, and books appointments, all without requiring a human to pick up the phone.

The agent is designed to eliminate one of the most persistent revenue leaks in independent auto retail: unanswered and mishandled calls. Whether a buyer calls during a busy sales push, after closing, or on a Sunday morning, the AI Voice Agent is ready, responsive, and trained to move the conversation toward a booked appointment.

"Independent dealers lose deals every day not because they don't have the right inventory, but because no one picked up the phone. Our AI Voice Agent fixes that, and it does it in a way that feels natural to the buyer and seamless to the dealership." — Jami Riberio, Chief of Staff at AutoRaptor

What the AI Voice Agent Does

When a call comes in, the AI Voice Agent answers immediately, identifies the caller's intent; sales inquiry, general question, or non-sales contact, and routes or responds accordingly. For sales-intent callers, the agent asks qualifying questions about vehicle interest, financing needs, and trade-in status, then captures the buyer's name, phone number, email, preferred contact method, vehicle of interest, and ideal callback time. That data is logged directly into AutoRaptor as a new lead.

The agent can answer questions about vehicle availability, dealership hours, location, and contact details, as well as address common pricing, financing, and warranty questions based on dealer-configured prompts. It can explain leasing versus buying options, certification programs, and promotional details including rebates, financing specials, and trade-in bonuses. Spam, wrong numbers, and vendor calls are automatically filtered out.

A Smarter Rollout, Built Around Your Dealership

With AutoRaptor's AI Voice Agent, each dealership receives a fully configured and supported setup from day one.

The first wave focuses on after-hours call capture, ensuring every inbound call is answered, qualified, and logged as a lead in AutoRaptor's automotive CRM, even when your team is off the clock. Multilingual support is built in, so dealers serving diverse buyer communities are covered from the start.

Dealers will be able to manage and configure their AI Voice Agent directly inside AutoRaptor, controlling voice, tone, and behavior without any technical setup. Appointment scheduling, live handoff to your sales team, and the ability to send finance applications or trade-in links via SMS or email during a call will be available soon.

The AI Voice Agent will evolve into a proactive sales tool, automatically following up on missed appointments, calling back warm leads from your website, re-engaging older contacts, and surfacing insights on call patterns and buyer sentiment across your dealership.

Seamless Handoff to AutoRaptor's AI Sales Assistant

The AI Voice Agent is built to work alongside AutoRaptor's existing AI Sales Assistant. Once a call concludes, the agent can hand off the conversation to AISA to continue engagement over email or SMS, ensuring buyers stay in the pipeline and no follow-up falls through the cracks.

"This isn't a standalone feature. The AI Voice Agent is the front door of a fully connected AI sales workflow, from the first call to the booked appointment to the closed deal." — Jami Riberio, AutoRaptor Chief of Staff

Availability

AutoRaptor's AI Voice Agent is available now alongside their AI Sales Assistant. To get started, contact AutoRaptor or reach out to your Support team directly.

About AutoRaptor

AutoRaptor is an AI-powered automotive CRM built exclusively for independent dealerships. Designed to help dealers capture more leads, follow up faster, and close more deals, AutoRaptor combines intelligent automation with an intuitive interface that sales teams actually use. Trusted by thousands of independent dealers across the United States, AutoRaptor is the automotive CRM that works as hard as the people behind the lot.

SOURCE AutoRaptor