Autotrader Announces Best New Cars for 2021 to Help Car Shoppers Find Their Perfect Match

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The search to find your perfect match, whether looking for a love interest or a new vehicle, can be a daunting and time-consuming task. While Autotrader may not be able to help your love life, it understands the importance of finding 'the one' vehicle that fits your lifestyle and checks a list of ideal qualities. With that in mind, the experts at Autotrader have taken the stress out of car shopping by looking at more than 300 models available, narrowing them down to a list of 12 new vehicles that are a cut above the rest to determine the Best New Cars for 2021.

"Whether you are a first-time car buyer or a seasoned pro, there are hundreds of different models currently on the market and that can make it overwhelming to find a car that fits your specific needs," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "If you want to get busy and start doing some home test drives, our Best New Cars for 2021 is a great place to start. This list of the 12 best new vehicles will make finding your next car easy and fun, covering a variety of different lifestyles – the road trippers, the off-roaders, those with luxurious taste, and even those who want to help make the environment a little greener."

The Best New Cars for 2021 is comprised of 12 vehicles selected by a team of experts at Autotrader, who collectively tested and scored new models using a range of criteria. Each chosen vehicle has unique features specific to anyone's lifestyle needs, including interior comfort, build quality, tech features, driving experience and more. Vehicles had to be of the current or next model-year and score a 4.0 or higher on a 5-point scale. Editors also considered the types of vehicles consumers are shopping for most and capped the base price for consideration at $75,000, ensuring they offer a strong value for the cost.

Autotrader Best New Cars for 2021*

2021 Acura TLX

Acura has returned to its luxury/performance roots with the fully redesigned TLX -- this time, with a greater emphasis on performance and technology. It's an excellent sport sedan that has nimble handling, a smooth ride and a pleasing engine note. If you're in the market for a midsize sport sedan, but you don't like the price or ownership costs of the German all-stars, then the TLX is an excellent alternative with little compromise.

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

This redesigned Chevy Tahoe has four-wheel independent suspension, which provides a more comfortable ride both on- and off-road, and offers more interior space for both passengers and cargo. It comes in an appealing range of engines, including diesel. The new Tahoe is an evolution of a winning formula.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Ford fantastically executed the bold undertaking of bringing the personality of the new Bronco into a smaller crossover that's not afraid of a little adventure. The Ford Bronco Sport is a road-friendly crossover that has off-road capabilities. Ford also did an excellent job of making the Bronco Sport a totally new and unique crossover, while still embracing the spirit of the larger Bronco.

2021 Ford F-150

Ford knows a thing or two about what people want in a full-size pickup truck, and the 14th-generation F-Series simply gives us more of everything. This new Ford F-150 gives drivers more choices, more flexibility and more details that make using a truck easier, including a ruler built into the inside of the tailgate, power outlets and upscale interior options.

2021 Genesis GV80

The new Genesis GV80 is a midsize premium SUV with available three-row seating that starts under $50,000, squarely competing with much more expensive European rivals. This imposing, slick, refined, and comfortable SUV may be completely new, but it's already at the top of its class.

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai's update of the two-row Santa Fe makes it feel like a larger vehicle with a lot more variety under the hood. There's a powerful turbo option, a hybrid (standard AWD), and a plug-in hybrid model. Hyundai is rather good at SUVs and at hybrids, and it was about time the two came together. The interior is notable, too. Hyundai vehicles are quietly becoming more and more premium with each update.

2021 Kia K5

Replacing the Kia Optima, the new Kia K5 is a midsize sedan with a head-turning exterior and a roomy, high-tech interior. Cool-looking high-end options, sharp handling, and a fresh new look are all reasons to test drive the new K5. It's an eye-catching sedan that's good enough to make BMW 3-Series shoppers seriously reconsider their options—especially in GT trim.

2021 Kia Sorento

The new Kia Sorento goes from budget-friendly SUV to near-luxury SUV just by adding a few options. With the Sorento, Kia has captured the spirit of the wildly popular Telluride in a smaller package. The interior and engine choices are impressive and it's fun to drive. The new, rugged-looking X-Line version is especially noteworthy.

2021 Lexus IS

This newly updated sedan is beautifully balanced, precise and crisp, and a pleasure to drive. The update comes with long-term reliability and an affordable ownership experience, something you don't always get in a driver-focused car. This latest version of the IS shows that Lexus is serious about delivering both luxury and sporting performance.

2021 Nissan Kicks

The Nissan Kicks is the most affordable car on the list with a sub-$20k starting price, and it has tons of personality and customizability that a wide range of drivers can afford. It's a great first car because of its price, value, tech and personalization options. This Nissan crossover is proof that an affordable new SUV doesn't have to be just basic transportation.

2021 Toyota Venza

The Toyota Venza is back, this time as a hybrid-only midsize two-row crossover. This vehicle debunks the myth that hybrids are a compromise on performance for better fuel economy. A totally new and modern crossover SUV—if you are considering a hybrid luxury SUV, make sure to test drive the Venza.

2021 Volvo XC40

The Volvo XC40 is an excellent small SUV. The Recharge version is especially compelling because it's a fully electric vehicle with stand-out styling, 402 horsepower and 208 miles of range. It has impressive acceleration and decent range, plus Volvo's well-earned reputation for safety. It's an all-electric subcompact luxury crossover that does just about everything well.

In addition to providing a resource for shoppers to help narrow down their search for the perfect vehicle, the trust and speed of Autotrader's digital shopping experience makes the process a breeze. Buying a car is now easier and safer than ever with the addition of Autotrader's Dealer Home Services, which helps shoppers buy and service a car without ever leaving the safety and comfort of their homes.

To learn more about the Best New Cars for 2021 from Autotrader, including photos, detailed vehicle information and available inventory, visit www.Autotrader.com/BestNewCars.

For more information and news from Autotrader, visit press.autotrader.com, follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Autotrader_com (or @Autotrader_com), Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/autotrader_com/ (or @autotrader_com), like our page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/autotrader/, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/autotrader-com.

About Autotrader

Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

SOURCE Autotrader