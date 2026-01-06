Autotrader Provides Expert New-Year Car-Buying Advice Amid Economic Uncertainty, Launches Fresh Creative Campaign for Buy Online

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2026 gets underway, many people are considering kicking off the new year by buying a new car. Brand-new model arrivals are hitting dealer lots, with fresh technology and new features that appeal to car shoppers who are eagerly anticipating a vehicle upgrade. Yet according to Autotrader, a Cox Automotive brand, events of the past year have turned some facets of traditional car-buying wisdom upside down. Dealerships are facing new complications, from tariff expenses to concerns about the state of the economy, making it harder to navigate car-shopping deals in 2026 compared to years past.

"For a lot of people, the 'new year, new me' mindset also includes purchasing a new car, but finding a great deal can be more complicated these days given the state of the economy," said Sean Tucker, managing editor for Autotrader. "No matter the season, smart car shopping starts with preparation. Flexibility is key. Quality continues to improve across all models, so you might benefit from buying a brand you haven't considered before if you know they have a large supply of new vehicles in stock, and as a result, are more willing to negotiate. Starting or even fully completing the entire buying process online also will save you a lot of time in the busy new year."

New Year 2026 Car-Buying Advice

Do Your Homework: Research your purchase ahead of time to understand pricing, features and market trends.

Shop for Financing: Secure outside financing before considering dealership offers to maximize your negotiating power.

Watch Inventory Levels: Pay attention to which automakers have the largest inventory — dealers with more cars in stock often are more willing to negotiate.

Stay Flexible: Most new cars offer high quality and reliability. Consider brands you may not have considered before, especially if they have a robust supply and are motivated to make deals.

Buying a Car Online

Autotrader's Buy Online feature empowers buyers to purchase their car completely online, with the flexibility to either pick up their vehicle at the dealership or have it delivered directly to their home. This seamless, secure and transparent process allows buyers to:

Toggle between finance and cash options

Apply incentives and trade-ins

Complete credit applications, ID and insurance verification

Select their preferred delivery method — dealership pickup or home delivery

Autotrader's Buy Online functionality addresses the growing consumer demand for flexibility, transparency and trust in online car buying by offering an experience tailored to the buyer's needs, and dealer support.

