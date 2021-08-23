Autotrader Celebrates National Dog Day with 2021 Best New Cars for Dog Lovers
Autotrader Teams Up with Adopt-a-Pet.com, World Champion Gus Kenworthy to Create Exclusive 2022 Dog Calendar
Aug 23, 2021, 05:58 ET
ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding the perfect, just-right car for your family can be challenging, especially when some family members have four legs and fur. Because dog-loving drivers often bring their sidekicks along on adventures, they need to consider their pups when thinking about which new car to buy. Accordingly, Autotrader makes it easy to search for and find the best car for all members of the family, pets included. For the eighth consecutive year, Autotrader celebrates National Dog Day (August 26) with its list of the 2021 Best New Cars for Dog Lovers, identifying the 2021 model-year vehicles that are perfect for dogs and their owners.
In addition, Autotrader once again teamed up with Adopt-a-Pet.com to create Dogtrader.com, where prospective pet parents can search for local adoptable dogs as they decide which make and model will become a new part of their family. As a fun way to celebrate National Dog Day and bring awareness to Adopt-a-Pet.com's mission to get homeless dogs out of shelters and into loving homes, this year Autotrader is partnering with world champion freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy – and his best furry friend Birdie – to create the ultimate dog calendar, Autotrader's 2022 Calen-dog. This one-of-a-kind wall calendar celebrates man's best friend by borrowing from the nostalgia of car calendars, but instead featuring pictures of cute canines month after month. Kenworthy is a passionate advocate against animal cruelty and a champion of raising awareness for adopting shelter pets. The 2022 Calen-dog features Kenworthy and Birdie, along with some top dog-fluencers and adorable pups from Adopt-a-Pet.com. Dog lovers everywhere can enter for the chance to win one of the Calen-dogs on Dogtrader.com.
"Dog lovers tend to bring their furry buddies everywhere with them, so it's a real decision-making factor for many shoppers when they are considering which new car to buy," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "Whether you tend to bring your pet along for everyday errand running or you regularly take your dog on long trips, it's important to consider your canine companion and which related features are important to you while car shopping."
The 2021 Best New Cars for Dog Lovers lists 10 vehicles that would be perfect for every pup-loving car shopper, specifically chosen by Autotrader experts based on a variety of relevant features like interior durability and space, vehicle comfort, convenience and safety. Selecting a vehicle with seats that are easy to clean, a low cargo floor to get your pup in and out easily and cargo tie-down hooks to keep your pet secure are all great options.
Autotrader's 2021 Best New Cars for Dog Lovers*
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
2021 Ford Bronco
2021 Honda Passport
2021 Jeep Wrangler
2021 Kia Telluride
2021 Nissan Rogue
2021 Subaru Forester
2021 Tesla Model Y
2021 Toyota Sienna
2021 Volvo XC60 Recharge
*Models are unranked, listed in alphabetical order.
For more information from Autotrader on the 2021 Best New Cars for Dog Lovers, including details on which dog-friendly features helped each model secure a spot on this year's list, visit https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/best-cars-for-dogs.
For more information and news from Autotrader, visit press.autotrader.com, follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Autotrader_com (or @Autotrader_com), Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/autotrader_com/ (or @autotrader_com), like our page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/autotrader/, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/autotrader-com.
About Autotrader
Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.
About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Dickinson Fleet Services, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com
SOURCE Autotrader
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article