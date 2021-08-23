Autotrader Celebrates National Dog Day with 2021 Best New Cars for Dog Lovers

Autotrader's 2021 Best New Cars for Dog Lovers, identifying the vehicles that are perfect for dogs and their owners. Tweet this

"Dog lovers tend to bring their furry buddies everywhere with them, so it's a real decision-making factor for many shoppers when they are considering which new car to buy," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "Whether you tend to bring your pet along for everyday errand running or you regularly take your dog on long trips, it's important to consider your canine companion and which related features are important to you while car shopping."

The 2021 Best New Cars for Dog Lovers lists 10 vehicles that would be perfect for every pup-loving car shopper, specifically chosen by Autotrader experts based on a variety of relevant features like interior durability and space, vehicle comfort, convenience and safety. Selecting a vehicle with seats that are easy to clean, a low cargo floor to get your pup in and out easily and cargo tie-down hooks to keep your pet secure are all great options.

Autotrader's 2021 Best New Cars for Dog Lovers*

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

2021 Ford Bronco

2021 Honda Passport

2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Kia Telluride

2021 Nissan Rogue

2021 Subaru Forester

2021 Tesla Model Y

2021 Toyota Sienna

2021 Volvo XC60 Recharge

*Models are unranked, listed in alphabetical order.

For more information from Autotrader on the 2021 Best New Cars for Dog Lovers, including details on which dog-friendly features helped each model secure a spot on this year's list, visit https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/best-cars-for-dogs.

