Autotrader Donates Vehicle in Collaboration with Turner Sports During NBA All-Star

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autotrader has teamed up with Turner Sports and the National Basketball Association for the thirteenth consecutive year to alter the lives of a deserving family with the donation of a new vehicle, presented this year to a recipient of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

During the regular NBA season, hosts of the Emmy® Award-winning Inside the NBA studio team – Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley – faced off in the Autotrader All-Star Drive fantasy basketball challenge. During TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by Autotrader, hosts selected the player that they thought would be the top performer during that night's TNT double-header with the winner receiving a donation of a new vehicle to the charity of his choice, courtesy of Autotrader.

This year's winner, Ernie Johnson, was playing to benefit MDA, a non-profit organization committed to transforming the lives of people affected by muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases through innovations in science and care. Through searching for a cure and accelerating therapy discoveries, MDA creates a community, participating in educational conferences, events and materials for families and healthcare providers to aid those affected by neuromuscular diseases.

Johnson presented a deserving family with the gift of a brand-new vehicle. Footage from the giveaway was featured within Saturday evening's TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by Autotrader. This year's NBA All-Star was held in Charlotte, N.C. on February 16.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to donate a new vehicle and give back to the remarkable family," said Greta Crowley, vice president of marketing for Autotrader. "These meaningful partnerships allow us to give back through charitable organizations, highlighting Autotrader's commitment to serve our local communities."

