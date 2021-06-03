Autotrader Honors Top Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Programs from Luxury, Non-Luxury Automakers in 2021

The experts at Autotrader determined the automakers currently offering the Best CPO Programs in 2021. Tweet this

"With used-car prices on the rise and new-car inventory scarce, right now it makes a lot of sense to consider a certified pre-owned car or truck," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "Autotrader expects the prices of used cars to remain higher than usual for the remainder of 2021, so the gap between a typical used-vehicle price and a CPO price is narrowing. Shoppers can view these current market conditions as an advantage, as buying CPO includes several benefits above and beyond purchasing a non-certified used car."

After evaluating each available CPO program currently on the market, Lexus and Kia emerged as the best among luxury and non-luxury brands, respectively.

Autotrader's Best Certified Pre-Owned Luxury Program of 2021: Lexus L/Certified

Hitting all the high notes, Lexus L/Certified leads the way among luxury CPO programs due to the absence of a mileage cap for its added CPO warranty, in addition to the program's other robust features. To qualify for Lexus L/Certified, a vehicle must be no more than six years old, have no more than 70,000 miles on the odometer, pass a factory-supervised 161-point inspection, and have a clean vehicle-history report.

L/Certified stands out for its CPO warranty adding two years with unlimited mileage coverage to whatever remains of its original four-year/50,000-mile new-car warranty. That's a total of six years/unlimited-mile limited bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverage from the new-car purchase date. Other highlights of the Lexus L/Certified program include: 24-hour roadside assistance, loaner car covered during repairs, and trip-interruption allowance providing reimbursement for meals, a rental car ($50 per day for up to five days), and lodging (up to $200 per night for up to three nights). Rounding out the perks are four scheduled-maintenance visits.

Autotrader's Best Certified Pre-Owned Non-Luxury Program of 2021: Kia Certified Pre-Owned

After weighing all aspects of Kia's CPO program, it rose to the top among non-luxury automakers in a very competitive marketplace. Kia's stellar powertrain warranty and the fact that the CPO coverage is transferable gave the brand its leg-up on the competition to win this year's honor. Kia's CPO coverage can be transferred to another private owner for a $40 fee. For a used car or SUV to qualify for Kia's CPO program, it must be no more than five years old, have no more than 60,000 miles on the odometer, pass a 173-point inspection, and have a clean vehicle-history report.

Kia's CPO program stands out due to its industry-leading 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. When a Kia model passes from its original owner, its powertrain warranty is reduced to five years/60,000 miles from the original new-car purchase date. However, Kia reinstates the original 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty for its CPO cars and SUVs. In addition, Kia provides its CPO vehicles with a one-year/12,000-mile limited bumper-to-bumper warranty beginning on the CPO sale date (requiring a $50 deductible for each covered repair). Along with the extra warranty coverage, Kia's additional CPO program perks include: 24-hour roadside assistance, up to 10 days car-rental allowance of $35 per day for covered repairs, limited trip-interruption reimbursement of up to $500 for five days, and a three-month satellite radio subscription.

Autotrader identified the 2021 Best Luxury and Best Non-Luxury CPO Programs based on a series of factors, including powertrain warranty length, available inventory, bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage, special financing terms, highest volume and broadest possible spectrum of CPO vehicle types and price ranges currently listed for sale, and ease of understanding warranty overall.

For more information about buying CPO, including details about manufacturer CPO programs, up-to-date CPO vehicle listings for sale in your area and more, visit https://www.autotrader.com/car-shopping/best-certified-pre-owned-programs.

About Autotrader

Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Dickinson Fleet Services, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

SOURCE Autotrader

