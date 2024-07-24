Autotrader Names 10 Best Electric Cars for 2024

ATLANTA, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric vehicles (EVs) have grown from a niche market to a notable chunk of automotive sales in just the last few years. Like all modern vehicles, EVs continue to evolve, and the market is beginning to see second-generation versions of some popular EVs. To help guide EV shoppers, the experts at Autotrader, a Cox Automotive brand, has named the 10 Best Electric Cars for 2024.

"According to the latest data from Cox Automotive, EV sales growth actually has slowed this year," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "While that fact may seem to point to a downturn, growth is still growth. This year brings more new EV products, incentives, leasing and infrastructure to support increased EV sales as 2024 continues, and Autotrader's list of the year's 10 Best Electric Cars reflects this abundance."

To compile this list, Autotrader's expert editorial team drove and lived with the 2024 model-year electric cars, exploring the interiors, exteriors, powertrains, ride and handling, features, comfort and pricing. The editors collectively contributed their opinions, expertise and ratings to determine the best of the bunch. Only pure battery electric vehicles (BEVs) were allowed on the list; there are no hybrids, plug-in hybrids or hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. All vehicles on the list are from the 2024 model-year and feature a base manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) under $100,000. Lastly, vehicles on the list must be generally available to the public in at least 15 states at the time of publication. Below are Autotrader's choices for the 10 Best Electric Vehicles for 2024, listed in alphabetical order by brand:

Autotrader's Best Electric Vehicles for 2024*

2024 Audi Q8 e-tron

The 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron combines what we love about Audi vehicles and electric vehicles in a package that's as familiar as it is forward-thinking. Acclaimed driving feel and interior perfection are joined by the silent operation and brutal acceleration of electric power. 2024 Cadillac Lyriq

The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq can be considered a bargain with pricing that starts at $58,590 , as it is the only luxury SUV offering more than 300 miles of range (314, actually) with a sub- $60,000 price tag. Beyond range, the Lyriq's virtues are impressive and many. 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning

The Ford F-Series of full-size trucks has been at the top of the U.S. sales charts for four decades, so the electrified F-150 Lightning had big shoes to fill. Electrifying America's most popular vehicle is a brilliant way to show everyday truck buyers that an EV not only can do everything a combustion vehicle can do, but in some ways can do it better. 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford wants people to think of it as a performance electric car, and the interior also feels completely modern and high-tech. The Mach-E shines with a lot of little details that make it feel special – exactly what you'd expect from any Mustang, no matter how it's powered. 2024 Genesis Electrified G80

The Genesis Electrified G80 is an elegant midsize luxury sedan that just happens to use battery power to ease on down the road. Based on the gas-powered G80, the Electrified G80 uses two electric motors and all-wheel drive to get up and go quickly. It also goes up to 282 miles on a full charge and plays to its strengths with a first-class fit and finish, both inside and out. It might be the ultimate executive commuter car. 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai is on its way to building a vast lineup of EVs, and the 2024 Ioniq 5 – appearing on this list for the third year in a row – stands at the core. It is a great all-around vehicle with a wide range of available equipment and features, futuristic style, plenty of range for stress-free daily driving, and a familiar feel that makes the transition to EVs painless. 2024 Kia EV6

Another three-peat entry on the list, the 2024 Kia EV6 brings a design-forward approach to the EV. It marries head-turning design, everyday practicality, and excellent technology in a mainstream electric SUV that looks anything but mainstream. Kia has a hit with the EV6, attracting everyday buyers and enthusiasts alike with its variety of powertrains. 2024 Kia EV9

Kia had a challenge in trying to duplicate the success of its mainstream 3-row crossover Telluride in a 3-row crossover EV SUV. The result is the 2024 Kia EV9, a terrific SUV for families. It is spacious with an upscale interior, and it comes standard with a boatload of features. It also happens to be an EV with up to 304 miles of range. 2024 Nissan Ariya

The 2024 Nissan Ariya makes its second appearance on this list, demonstrating that Nissan learned from the Leaf – its first mainstream EV, an entry-level compact now in its second generation – and applied its lessons to building a more appealing electric car in the Ariya. The Ariya packages style, tech and creative design cues while providing an enjoyable experience behind the wheel. 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge

There's no debating that Volvo is a luxury brand – just climb into the 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge for proof. Its Scandinavian design lends an airy, earthy vibe to the interior, and available sustainable materials add to the XC40's environmentally friendly credentials. With multiple motors and varying ranges to choose from, Volvo's hallmark safety features, confident handling and more, the XC40 Recharge solidifies its spot on this year's list.

*Vehicles are listed alphabetically by brand.

