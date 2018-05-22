Autotrader Names 10 Best Non-Luxury and Luxury CPO Programs for 2018

"Beyond being budget friendly, buying a certified vehicle provides an extra level of comfort, knowing your car has been through a rigorous inspection and is backed by the manufacturer for an extended length of time. Sometimes, that warranty is longer than you get with a new car and is certainly better than with a non-certified used car." said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "If you're shopping for a mainstream vehicle, look at Hyundai, it has one of the best warranties in the entire automotive industry, while Lexus is the top pick on the luxury side with perks like an unlimited mileage warranty and pricing that is perfect for real luxury on a budget."

10 Best Non-Luxury CPO Programs for 2018*

Overall Winner: Hyundai Chevrolet Ford GMC Honda Kia Mazda Nissan Subaru Toyota

10 Best Luxury CPO Programs for 2018*

Overall Winner: Lexus Acura Audi Cadillac Infiniti Jaguar Land Rover Lincoln Porsche Volvo

*Additional programs listed alphabetically after the Overall Winner

Hyundai's Certified Pre-Owned program is highly impressive. Not only does its factory warranty extend back to its original five years of 60,000 miles for bumper-to-bumper coverage, and 10 years or 100,000 miles of powertrain coverage, which is better than a new-car purchase, the coverage is fully transferable to subsequent owners, which will add value to the vehicle if an owner does sell before the warranty expires.

On the luxury side, Lexus offers an unrivaled six years of bumper-to-bumper coverage from the original sales date and no mileage limit, which shows the brand's confidence in its vehicles. In addition, Lexus offers free maintenance for the next four services (two years or 20,000 miles) and a loaner car program, which is icing on the cake. There are a variety of Lexus cars and SUVs available. In fact, shoppers can find more than 7,000 certified Lexus vehicles for sale on Autotrader today.

The 2018 10 Best Non-Luxury and Luxury CPO Programs were identified based on a series of factors, including powertrain warranty length (with a minimum of six years or 100,000 miles of coverage from the original sale date), available inventory, bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage, deductible amount, and transferability to future vehicle owners.

To learn more about the 10 Best Non-Luxury and Luxury CPO Programs from Autotrader's expert editors, including full coverage and available inventory, visit https://www.autotrader.com/car-shopping/10-best-non-luxury-cpo-programs-2018-281474979849718 and https://www.autotrader.com/car-shopping/10-best-luxury-cpo-programs-2018-281474979849721.

