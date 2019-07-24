Autotrader Names 10 Hottest Used Cars for Summer 2019

ATLANTA, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannonballs into pools won't be the only thing making a splash this summer. Thanks to Autotrader, car shoppers can spend more time soaking up the sun instead of endlessly surfing the web for the perfect used vehicle. Autotrader's experts have made it easy for people to quickly find the 10 Hottest Used Cars for Summer 2019, which were selected based on the most-searched vehicles on Autotrader.com. If you're a believer in the saying "there's safety in numbers," you'll want to check out this list.

"All of these vehicles are hot in their own way, but one thing that won't burn you this summer is their price," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "These used cars represent significant savings over their brand-new counterparts and offer great value while maintaining a modern feel. All are smart choices that will save shoppers some extra cash to plan their next weekend getaway."

Autotrader's 10 Hottest Used Cars for Summer 20191

Chevrolet Corvette (2014-2019)

The Chevrolet Corvette C7 is an outstanding send-off to the front-engine layout, which is well equipped with a range of spectacular V8 engines. More than just powerful, the Corvette has agile handling, a comfortable ride and a high-tech interior that is aging well so far.



Chevrolet Silverado (2014-2018)

At the intersection of modern and affordable, the previous generation of the Chevrolet Silverado hits the sweet spot for value. This truck offers strong capabilities, a quiet, comfortable interior and more traditional styling that consumers might prefer over the controversial look of the new generation.



Chevrolet Tahoe (2015-2019)

Our data shows certified pre-owned Chevy Tahoe models are highly searched on Autotrader – likely because they offer fairly strong value by providing a discount from depreciation while still coming with a manufacturer-backed warranty.



Ford F-Series (2015-2019)

Equipped with an excellent range of engines, strong towing and hauling capabilities and agile handling, the Ford F-Series is America's best-selling truck for good reason.



Ford Mustang (2015-2019)

Recently redesigned in 2015, a lightly used Ford Mustang has a lot of bang for the buck with a budget-friendly price. This generation of Mustang combines great looks, excellent performance and strong value in one package that's hard for consumers to resist.



GMC Sierra (2014-2018)

Mechanically identical to the Chevy Silverado, the Sierra is also all-new for 2019, but its previous generation beginning in 2014 is a bargain for used trucks. The old Sierra might not have the cool MultiPro tailgate, but if you can live without a tailgate that can turn into a desk, then a used model is worth a look.



Honda Accord (2018-2019)

The decline of sedans is evident by this list, but the fact the Honda Accord is the only one that made the cut says a lot about it. It has the basics of what you'd expect like comfort, safety and reliability, plus the Accord adds lively performance, a lot of safety technology and a luxurious interior in the high trims.



Jeep Wrangler (2012-2017)

The iconic Jeep Wrangler is a great buy on the used car market, especially if you're shopping in the JK generation. The JK is a fun off-roader that offers a lot in family-friendliness with the four-door Unlimited model and any model after 2012 has a standard 4x4 drive, stronger V6 engine and new automatic transition.



Ram 1500 (2014-2018)

Rounding out the "big three" in American full-size trucks is the Ram 1500. Among this truck's many virtues are impressive interior materials, a smooth, comfortable ride and an aesthetic that still refuses to be ignored today. What's better? It can start as low as around $15,000!



Toyota Tacoma (2016-2019)

The Toyota Tacoma midsize pickup truck was fully redesigned for 2016, enhancing everything people loved about the Tacoma – things like reliability, safety and performance. The Tacoma impresses on-road with a well-built interior and a strong optional V6 engine, which we recommend since it is a lot more affordable used than it is new.

Autotrader's Hottest Used Cars for Summer 2019 list features the most-searched cars, trucks and SUVs on Autotrader's website from January 1, 2019 to July 8, 2019 (ranked by search volume). To learn more about the 10 Hottest Used Cars for Summer 2019, including full coverage and available inventory, visit https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/10-hottest-used-cars-summer-2019-281474979942389.

