Autotrader Names Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 for 2024

ATLANTA, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortunately for new-car buyers, purchasing an affordable vehicle does not mean they have to sacrifice enjoying a comfortable and aesthetically pleasing interior. Many inexpensive cars offer several of the same interior features and functions of their more expensive counterparts, all at a price that is more wallet friendly. To highlight the best interiors among the most affordable new vehicles this year, Autotrader, a Cox Automotive brand, recently named the Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 for 2024.

"Shoppers don't have to spend top dollar to get a great interior in a new car," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "The automotive industry has come a long way in recent years, really upping their game when it comes to crafting plush vehicle interiors. Design is the new tool automakers are using to stand out from the crowd – adding features isn't enough. From loads of the latest technology to premium materials and colors, the everyday car shopper does not need to compromise when it comes to the inside of their new vehicle."

All vehicles on Autotrader's list are 2024 model-year and feature base prices under $50,000; however, buyers can option-up several of the models to drive their prices well above the list's $50,000 limit. All of the 2024 Best Interiors Under $50,000 vehicles are beautiful, comfortable and feature-laden, even in lower trim levels. Below, in alphabetical order by brand, are Autotrader's 2024 choices for Best Interiors Under $50,000:

Autotrader's Best Interiors Under $50,000 for 2024 1. 2024 Chevy Blazer EV 2. 2024 Genesis G70 3. 2024 GMC Acadia 4. 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe 5. 2024 Lincoln Nautilus 6. 2024 Mazda CX-90 7. 2024 Subaru Crosstrek 8. 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander 9. 2024 Toyota Tacoma 10. 2024 Volkswagen Atlas/Cross Sport



To learn more about the Best Interiors Under $50,000 for 2024 from Autotrader, including pricing details, photos, additional vehicle information and available inventory, visit https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/best-interiors-under-50000.

For more information and news from Autotrader, visit press.autotrader.com, follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/autotrader_com/ (or @autotrader_com), like our page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/autotrader/, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/autotrader-com.

About Autotrader

Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Autotrader