Autotrader Names Best Cars for Recent College Graduates in 2024

Autotrader's Great Cars for Grads Feature Affordable Prices, High Safety Marks, Cool Features

ATLANTA, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every may, a new group of college graduates set off on of their next adventure. Often, a new vehicle is part of that plan. While the grads studied for their finals, the experts at Autotrader, a Cox Automotive brand, studied the automotive landscape to determine the Best Cars for Recent College Graduates for 2024.

"As the class of 2024 puts college in their rearview mirror, many will seek a new vehicle as they drive toward their next chapter," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "The most recent data from Cox Automotive reveals the average price for a new car in the United States hovers above $47,000, but we want recent grads to know they don't necessarily need to spend that much to get a great new car. And, if the grad is particularly savvy, they should research buying a used version of one of the cars on the list. If that's the case, we suggest considering a certified pre-owned (CPO) model."

All of the featured 2024 model-year vehicles make the grade when it comes to the Autotrader editors' three primary criteria for this list. First, candidates must have a starting price under $30,000, including destination charge. Next, they must have a 5-Star Overall Safety Rating from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA). And lastly, each car must have at least one cool feature that stands out to the editors. This cool thing may be functional, or it might be part of the design, or it might be unexpected, but it is a feature that grads will appreciate.

Below, presented in alphabetical order by brand, are Autotrader's 2024 choices for the Best Cars for Recent College Graduates:

Autotrader's Best Cars for Recent College Graduates for 2024 1. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox 2. 2024 Honda Civic 3. 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz 4. 2024 Kia Niro 5. 2024 Mazda3 6. 2024 Nisson Versa 7. 2024 Subaru Forester 8. 2024 Subaru Impreza 9. 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid 10. 2024 Toyota Prius

To learn more about the Best Cars for Recent College Graduates for 2024 from Autotrader, including each vehicle's standout cool feature, pricing details, photos, additional vehicle information and available inventory, visit https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/10-best-cars-recent-college-graduates-281474980013135.http://www.autotrader.com/BestNewCars

