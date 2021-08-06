Autotrader Reports Big Boom in Minivan Popularity - The Van is Back in Style

During the second quarter of 2021, minivan sales grew by a whopping 84%. Tweet this

Without the ongoing major effect of a global microchip shortage on new-car production, Americans surely would have purchased even more minivans. Supply impacts are evident when looking at sales numbers of minivan models in Q1 compared to Q2, as dealers increasingly struggle to keep models on their lots. The gains in demand alongside limited supply have boosted transaction prices accordingly, with the average transaction price of a minivan in July 2021 at a record $43,033 – higher than any other segment last month.

"Minivans are extremely popular right now - after decades of being in the shadow of SUVs as the cool family-car of choice, the van is back," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "Trends are cyclical, and the minivan is following suit. Minivans have just the right combination of retro, uniqueness and absolute practicality. Plus, today's minivans are way more luxurious than previous generations. While there are limited options available in terms of both model choices available inventory on dealer lots, all-new minivans and recently redesigned favorites have refreshed the segment and caught the eye of the car-buying public. We also have anecdotal evidence that points toward families being more eager to hit the open road after being cooped up for so much of the last year-plus, and there is no better family road-trip-mobile than a minivan."

While there is an abbreviated range of new minivan models available, the segment remains relevant because of its rich focus on family-friendly features. Toyota's recently redesigned Sienna switched to an all-hybrid lineup that delivers great fuel-economy. Chrysler's Pacifica has SUV-like styling and optional all-wheel drive. The all-new Kia Carnival offers an ultra-luxurious interior and high-fashion styling. The ever-popular Honda Odyssey has flexible interior features, and the budget-friendly Chrysler Voyager rounds out the list of minivan options available to Americans.

For more information from Autotrader on minivans, visit https://www.autotrader.com/oversteer/minivans-yes-minivans-are-insanely-popular-right-now.

