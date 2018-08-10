Autotrader teams with Adopt-a-Pet.com to launch special-edition Dogtrader.com website to drive pet adoptions during National Dog Day.

10 Great Cars for Dog Lovers

For many of us, pets are part of the family and because of this, when we travel, they travel. In fact, 1-in-3 dog owners say their dog impacts their purchase decision.1 Finding a vehicle with pet-friendly features can make the ride both enjoyable and safer for both humans and dogs, which is why the editors at Autotrader named their picks for 10 Great Cars for Dog Lovers.

"We've compiled a list of the top 10 vehicles that are the perfect match for dog owners everywhere," says Brian Moody, executive editor at Autotrader. "From vehicles with large rear doors and an open cargo floor to second-row fold down seats, each car on our list was selected based on features that are important when drivers are traveling with their four-legged friends."

Vehicles on this year's list of 10 Great Cars for Dog Lovers include:

2018 Buick Encore



Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet Equinox



2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid



Certified Pre-Owned Ford Escape



Certified Pre-Owned Honda Fit



2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross



2018 Nissan Kicks



2018 Subaru Crosstrek



2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback



2018 Volvo V90

*Models are unranked, listed in alphabetical order

While these cars all have great features for pets and their parents, most cars are designed and built around the needs of their human occupants, so it's important to take along those extra car accessories for dogs to help keep them happy and healthy. From safety to comfort, there are a number of manufacturer and aftermarket add-ons designed with dogs in mind, such as car kennels, rear seat pet hammocks, spill-proof water bowl, pet ramps and more.

For more information about the vehicles and must-have accessories on the list, pet safety tips when driving and to find your new dog, visit Dogtrader.com.

1 Source: ForeSee, July 13-26, 2018

