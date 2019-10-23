Autotrader Tips Off Its 16th Season of NBA Partnership

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autotrader is tipping off its 16th season of partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA), featuring several opportunities to be front and center all season long as the Official Car Search Engine of the NBA.

The brand is the exclusive partner of the NBA on TNT Tip-Off Show presented by Autotrader, with at least 34 pre-game shows scheduled to air throughout this season featuring analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and host Ernie Johnson. Autotrader also will see in-game exposure through the regular season and playoff game broadcasts on TNT and NBA TV, as well as online via NBA.com, reaching millions of fans each week.

"Integrating Autotrader with the NBA has proven to be a very successful marketing strategy for our brand, and we've made a great team for more than 15 years now," said Greta Crowley, vice president of marketing for Autotrader. "Our audiences overlap nicely, and the partnership really is seamless. As one of the most recognized automotive marketplaces, Autotrader is excited to reach millions of NBA fans again this season to help them along the journey of finding the right car."

In addition to having a pre-game, in-game and digital streaming presence, for the 14th year Autotrader will support the donation of a vehicle to a deserving recipient via the All-Star Drive Charity Giveaway during NBA All-Star.

Autotrader's 16th season as an NBA partner premiered on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, with a special two-and-a-half-hour Tip-Off Show presented by Autotrader, followed by a doubleheader. Regular season NBA games will be broadcast on TNT on Tuesday and Thursday nights through April 2020, with playoff games from April through June of 2020.

About Autotrader

Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. coxautoinc.com

