Autotrader Unveils Best New Cars of 2024, Teams with Social Media Personality Natalie Joy to Help Celebrate Your New Car Purchase

ATLANTA, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of life's most celebrated milestones – such as getting married and welcoming a new baby – lead to other life changes, like buying a new car. Autotrader, a Cox Automotive brand, wants to help consumers make these transitions simple and stress free, and with its Best New Cars of 2024 list, consumers have the guidance and expertise from top automotive experts. From safety features to innovative technology, each car on the list has been meticulously chosen to ensure consumers can embark on their latest milestones with confidence in their next vehicle purchase.

In celebration of this year's list, Autotrader teamed with social media personality Natalie Joy, who recently celebrated two major milestones herself. Select winners will be awarded with a curated basket of new car must-haves to celebrate their new car purchase.

Through a social media giveaway, three consumers will win a collection of accessories, practical gadgets, and a $2,000 Visa gift card, all selected to enhance the driving experience while covering those additional expenses following a car purchase. Consumers can sign up for a chance to win on Natalie's social platforms starting today through May 29, 2024.

"Having the opportunity to partner on this campaign with a well-known brand like Autotrader is such a special experience as we both know the excitement that surrounds milestones," said Natalie Joy. "I know firsthand that life changes are exciting but can also be unpredictable! The Best New Cars list is a great starting point in the car-shopping process and I'm excited to help consumers who are taking that big step make the process a bit more seamless."

For more information on the social media giveaway, consumers can visit http://bit.ly/3WLVB7R.

"At Autotrader, we recognize purchasing a new car is not just a transaction, but a major decision that requires time and thought," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "Our annual Best New Cars list takes some of the work out of that decision so consumers can focus on celebrating life moments, including the new car purchase itself."

Autotrader's annual Best New Cars list is comprised of 11 vehicles selected by a team of expert editors who collectively test and score new models using a range of criteria. Each vehicle has unique features that appeal to a wide audience of consumers and their needs, and this year's selections are standouts because of their interior comfort, build quality, tech features, driving experience and more.

This year's 2024 Best New Cars list focuses on 2024 model-year vehicles currently available for purchase. To qualify, the base model of a vehicle must start below $110,000, although most cars on the list are far below that.

Autotrader's Best New Cars of 2024*

1. 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron

This full-size all-electric luxury SUV is a monument to luxury and technology. With a projected range of 285 miles on a full charge, the Q8 e-tron combats range anxiety and embodies what an electric SUV should be.

2. 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Coupe

The E-Ray is the first electrified version of the Corvette. It also is the quickest-ever production Corvette, capable of zipping from 0 to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds. All-wheel drive is standard, as is style, comfort and high-tech.

3. 2024 Ford Mustang

Ford gave the original pony car a makeover for 2024, and the new Mustang carries on the muscle-car charge even as many of its competitors have met their demise. The Mustang's everyday usefulness, good looks, affordable price and excellent performance make it a top choice for those who love driving.

4. 2024 Hyundai Kona

The Kona is a compact crossover SUV with a cutting-edge design, offered in two flavors: gasoline and electric. Despite its modest price and entry-level position in the Hyundai lineup, the Kona has an impressive level of technology onboard and is fun to drive.

5. 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

The latest Santa Fe takes Hyundai's design in an edgier direction (literally, with boxy corners), while upgrading many of the mechanical and technological aspects of the midsize crossover. Hyundai also expanded the boxy Santa Fe's interior volume to accommodate a third row of seating.

6. 2024 Kia EV9

The new EV9 is the sibling to Kia's very successful Telluride. This new three-row full-size electric crossover SUV boasts a roomy, luxuriously modern interior, a striking exterior and impressive capability.

7. 2024 Lexus GX

The new Lexus GX no longer hides its off-road capability, instead adopting a boxy body and balancing its go-anywhere capabilities with style. The 2024 GX features a new exterior, new interior, new powertrain and an entirely new attitude.

8. 2024 Lincoln Nautilus

The Nautilus features the Lincoln Digital Experience, which includes a standard 48-inch panoramic screen with a configurable video display that expands the width of the dash. The Nautilus demands consideration with its striking styling, opulent interior and hands-free driving tech.

9. 2024 Subaru Crosstrek

The smallest Subaru SUV got a makeover for 2024, an evolutionary move that makes the new Crosstrek a little brawnier, a little more powerful and a little better-equipped than its predecessor. It features an adventurous spirit and quirky-yet-functional appeal, along with AWD and high degrees of safety in an efficient and value-laden package.

10. 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

The Grand Highlander is exactly what people want – a Highlander with more space. It adds 5.5 inches of legroom into the third row when compared to the Highlander, making extra room for both people and cargo. The hybrid version starts at a modest premium above the gasoline-only version and delivers impressive fuel economy.

11. 2024 Toyota Tacoma

The Tacoma has been on top of the midsize pickup truck heap for decades, and revived competition spurred Toyota into giving the Tacoma a makeover a little earlier than usual. e. With improvements in seating comfort and cabin layout, the new Tacoma has all the latest safety and tech features along with a very willing powertrain.

To learn more about the Best New Cars of 2024 from Autotrader, including pricing details, photos, additional vehicle information and available inventory, visit https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/best-new-cars-of-2024.

*Vehicles presented in alphabetical order by manufacturer.

