Autozi and China Auto Maintenance Parts Alliance Forge Strategic Partnership, with an Annual Sales Target of $200 Million

BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autozi, a leading cloud-based supply chain platform operator in China's automotive industry, today announced a strategic cooperation agreement with the China Auto Maintenance Parts Alliance. The partnership will focus on jointly building a nationwide maintenance parts supply chain platform. The first phase of the collaboration involves 12 selected Alliance members across 12 provinces, with a collective annual sales target exceeding USD 200 million.

The two parties have established a three-year integration roadmap. High-quality Alliance members will be onboarded into Autozi's ecosystem through a structured three-phase process: 1) forming regional joint ventures (ensuring operational standardization), 2) undergoing equity acquisition by Autozi (enabling capital integration), and 3) transitioning their business onto Autozi's supply chain cloud platform (achieving digital transformation).

Members selected for the initial batch have already commenced the establishment of regional joint ventures with Autozi. Subsequently, their existing business operations will be consolidated into these new entities to align with the compliance standards required for listed companies.

The plan aims to integrate up to 30 member companies into Autozi's network within three years, achieving coverage across 30 provinces in China. This initiative is set to create the country's first nationwide maintenance parts supply chain platform, with a projected annual sales revenue surpassing USD 500 million.

About China Auto Maintenance Parts Alliance

Founded in 2016, the China Auto Maintenance Parts Alliance consists of over 50 member companies operating across China. Its product portfolio encompasses 15 categories of maintenance parts, including Lubricants, tires, batteries, filters, brake pads, belts, bulbs, and spark plugs, etc. The Alliance is guided by five core principles: joint procurement, collaborative marketing, open cooperation, experience sharing, and mutual support.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.

Founded in 2010, Autozi is a fast-growing automotive service and technology platform in China. It offers a wide range of cost-effective automotive products and services through integrated online-offline channels nationwide. Leveraging its advanced supply chain cloud platform and SaaS solutions, Autozi has built an integrated ecosystem that connects key industry stakeholders, improving collaboration and efficiency across the supply chain.

