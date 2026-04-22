AutoZone Completes Three-Year Cloud Migration with Google Cloud

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Next '26 -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO), a leading retailer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts and accessories in the Americas, and Google Cloud today announced a strategic expansion of their partnership. AutoZone recently completed a full-stack migration to Google Cloud—exiting legacy data centers in under three years.

AutoZone transitioned most of its applications to Google Cloud and looks to enhance performance, observability, and long-term flexibility.

"Completing our cloud migration is a significant milestone, and our partnership with Google has been instrumental to this success. But it's not the finish line," said Michelle Borninkhof, senior vice president and chief information officer, AutoZone. "We are now looking to leverage Google AI Cloud to help us enhance system monitoring, accelerate development, and enable faster decision making. In addition, we are in the early stages of using Gemini Enterprise to automate high volume tasks and improve productivity."

"AutoZone has moved beyond modernizing infrastructure. By transitioning to an agentic architecture, AutoZone is able to make the most of its data and empower AutoZoners to improve the experience for customers and employees alike," said Jose Gomes, vice president, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Google Cloud.

About AutoZone

As of February 14, 2026, the Company had 6,709 stores in the U.S., 913 in Mexico and 152 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,774.

AutoZone is a leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides prompt delivery of parts and other products and commercial credit to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through www.alldata.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud