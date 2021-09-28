Autumn Is The Perfect Time To Play With New Casio Keyboards

DOVER, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To many, autumn is a feast for the senses. The air is crisper, chunky sweaters are wearable again, foliage delights the eyes with stunning colors, and a cornucopia of wonderful tastes and aromas awaits any outing. Casio America, Inc ., the world's leading provider of powerful and affordable musical instruments, makes the season just as much of a treat for the ears, inviting players of all ages and skill levels to explore making music with its new lineup of Casiotone keyboards.

Casiotone CT-S1 Demo Performance Introducing the Casiotone CT-S1 Casiotone CT-S1 / All Playing, No Talking All three Casiotone keyboards can be powered by the included AC adapter or six AA batteries, allowing users to make music anywhere. Players can add the optional WU-BT10 Bluetooth® adapter (sold separately) to jam along with favorite songs streamed from their smartphone or tablet.

Recently introduced, the CT-S1, CT-S400 and LK-S450 are right on time to inspire musicians to learn how to play, come together with family members, and take their creativity outside to "Make Music, Anytime, Anywhere."

PORTABLE AND VERSATILE

Casio first introduced Casiotone keyboards in 1980, and the new models have a slim, minimalist design that seamlessly integrates with the style of users' homes. By putting simplicity first — 61 keys, built-in speakers, and multi-functional buttons — the CT-S1 is ideal for players at all levels of ability and convenient for casual play at any time. Ensuring a great fit in any space, the CT-S1 arrives in three color variations (white, black, and red), with a matching fabric speaker net that adds to the overall clean design.

Sporting a similar design, the CT-S400 ups the ante with a treasure trove of tones played from its 61 touch-responsive keys. Its carefully designed selection of buttons provides superior operability while featuring an LCD screen with sharp visibility.

Geared for beginners, the LK-S450 features a similarly slim profile, built-in step-up music lessons, and a key lighting system that guides users to practice at their own pace. In addition, the new Casiotones have built-in strap locks for a guitar strap which converts the keyboard to a keytar for even more fun.

All three Casiotone keyboards can be powered by the included AC adapter or six AA batteries. This means players can truly take advantage of its weight of just nine pounds, making music by the light of a bonfire, on a porch after an afternoon of apple picking, or anywhere else family and friends gather to enjoy autumn.

PREMIUM TONES

Despite the slim designs, each model boasts the richly expressive Casio AiX Sound Source to ensure sounds come to life with clarity and expression that is unparalleled in portable keyboards. Inspired by the original Casiotone CT-201, the CT-S1 features 60 tones, including Casio classics sourced from the VL, VZ, and CZ series instruments. The CT-S400 and LK-S240 feature 600 high-quality tones, 200 rhythms and 160 built-in songs as well as auto-accompaniment that puts an authentic backup band beneath the musician's fingers. It all adds up to a playing experience well above the keyboards' price class: authentic, flexible, and just plain fun.

CONNECT WITH FAMILY

Music-making is meant to be shared, which is why all three new Casiotone models feature a range of digital connectivity options. Players can add the optional WU-BT10 Bluetooth® adapter (sold separately) to jam along with favorite songs streamed from their smartphone or tablet. A class-compliant micro-USB MIDI port lets the Casiotones play (and be played from) music software. Via this connection or Bluetooth, users can link up to Casio's Chordana Play app, which makes learning songs a breeze by being able to change their tempo or key in real-time, in addition to displaying music scores and a game-like "piano roll" view. Players can easily hook up a sustain pedal for even more expressive play and use the headphone output for quiet practice.

Any of the new Casiotone models are sure to help players from nine to 99 harvest their best musical experience yet — and keep it at arm's reach anytime and anywhere.

The new CT-S1 (MSRP: $199.99), CT-S400 (MSRP: $229.99), LK-S450 (MSRP: $279.99) and WU-BT10 (MSRP: $79.99) are available for sale at music retailers nationwide and CasioMusicGear.com. To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com.

