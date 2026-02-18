CASIO AMERICA NAMES DAVE SHAW DIRECTOR OF MARKETING

Appointment Follows Planned Retirement of Sue VanderSchans and Supports Company's Next Phase of Growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. today announced the appointment of Dave Shaw as Director of Marketing. In this role, Shaw will oversee corporate storytelling, external communications, agency engagement, and executive communications as the company continues to modernize and strengthen its U.S. operations.

Shaw succeeds Sue VanderSchans, who is retiring after more than 30 years with Casio America, where she led the company's marketing communications strategy and guided major corporate initiatives across multiple business divisions.

Dave Shaw Appointed Director of Marketing, Casio America, Inc.

Shaw joined Casio America in January 2021 and most recently served as Senior Manager of Digital Marketing within the Education Technology Division, where he advanced strategic marketing initiatives and strengthened research-driven decision making to support the company's position in the evolving U.S. education market.

With more than a decade of experience across consumer electronics and real estate franchising, Shaw brings a data-informed, audience-first perspective and a strong ability to translate innovation into clear, compelling brand narratives, qualities that position him well to lead Casio America's communications strategy.

Strengthening Casio's Brand Voice in the U.S. Market

"Dave understands our business at a fundamental level, from our education technology roots to our evolving consumer portfolio," said Yusuke Suzuki, president and CEO of Casio America, Inc. "As we continue strengthening our U.S. presence, his leadership will be critical in shaping how we engage with customers, partners and the broader community. Dave brings both strategic discipline and creative vision, and I'm confident he will help elevate Casio's voice in an increasingly competitive marketplace."

Shaw will lead Casio America's integrated communications strategy, driving alignment across social media, public relations and brand messaging to ensure a consistent voice across platforms. He will also provide strategic direction for major product launches, trade shows and corporate initiatives, partnering closely with Casio's global leadership and agency teams to support proactive communications and issues management.

"It's an honor to step into this role at such an exciting time for Casio," said Shaw. "With a strong foundation already in place, we have an opportunity to deepen how we connect with educators, musicians, consumers and business partners across the country. I look forward to building integrated communications strategies that highlight our innovation while staying true to the reliability and creativity that define the Casio brand."

"One of the most rewarding parts of my time at Casio has been building a communications platform that supports every division and every launch," said Sue VanderSchans. "Dave understands the importance of alignment, clarity, and creativity, and I'm confident he will continue to strengthen how we tell the Casio story."

In addition to his professional work, Shaw is a self-published author – a creative outlet that reflects the same curiosity and discipline he brings to his role at Casio.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., markets and distributes Casio's portfolio of timepieces, electronic musical instruments, calculators, and education technology products throughout the United States. Guided by the corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio delivers innovative, reliable, and thoughtfully designed products that enrich everyday life. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.