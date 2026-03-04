Toyota Team Land Cruiser and G-SHOCK Unite for Extreme Performance Collaboration

A limited-edition timepiece engineered for the world's toughest terrain

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. announces their latest collaboration with Toyota Team Land Cruiser (TLC), joining forces for a limited-edition model inspired by one of the most grueling motorsport challenges in the world: the Dakar Rally. Built on a shared foundation of toughness, endurance, and precision engineering, this exclusive timepiece celebrates the relentless spirit of Team Land Cruiser and the uncompromising durability that defines G-SHOCK.

Toyota Team Land Cruiser and G-SHOCK Collaboration

At the center of the collaboration is the GWGB1000TLC1 MUDMASTER, a rugged, high-performance watch inspired by nighttime desert runs — widely considered the most demanding stage of the Dakar Rally. The design concept reflects powerful driving under moonlight across unforgiving terrain, blending technical cockpit precision with the raw intensity of the desert.

The watch features black IP metal components, a gold IP metal band keeper engraved with the TLC logomark, and multi-color dial accents inspired by rally navigation systems. The band incorporates multi-angle printing influenced by the night desert landscape, while the bio-based carbon case and bio-based resin band reinforce the model's connection to innovation and resilience in extreme environments.

Toyota Team Land Cruiser has earned its reputation as one of the most dominant forces in Dakar Rally history. In January 2025, the team achieved a one-two finish in the Production (Stock) category, marking its 12th consecutive victory since the 2014 rally. Competing across scorching desert heat, rocky terrain, and destinations with no roads, TLC has built a legacy defined by endurance, grit, and technical mastery; values that seamlessly align with G-SHOCK's "Absolute Toughness" philosophy.

The Toyota Team Land Cruiser x G-SHOCK GWGB1000TLC1 includes the following key features:

Shock Resistant

200M Water Resistance

Mud Resistant

Vibration Resistant

Solar Powered

Sapphire Crystal Glass

Radio-Controlled (Multi Band 6)

Bluetooth® Connectivity

Triple Sensor

Double LED light

World Time (38 Time Zones)

Sunrise/sunset display

5 Daily Alarms

Stopwatch (1/100s, 24H)

Countdown Timer

Full Auto Calendar

Additional details include a barometric pressure alarm, signal function, and advanced time calibration technology to ensure accuracy in the harshest conditions. The special engraved case back features Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body branding, underscoring its limited-edition status.

The Toyota Team Land Cruiser x G-SHOCK GWGB1000TLC1 ($970) is available now on gshock.com. The model is also available at the G-SHOCK SoHo Store and through select retailers nationwide. For more information about G-SHOCK, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

