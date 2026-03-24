Autumn Nethery Named Vice President of Operations of Jeptha Creed Distillery

SHELBYVILLE, Ky., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeptha Creed Distillery, the women-owned and award-winning craft bourbon producer, announces the appointment of Autumn Nethery from Head of Marketing and Sales to Vice President of Operations. In this role, Nethery will oversee all facets of the business, including the Visitor Center, Distillery, Marketing, and Sales teams, as the brand enters a pivotal year of growth.

"I'm excited to take on this expanded role as we celebrate our 10th anniversary," said Autumn Nethery. "Our team has ambitious plans for 2026, and I look forward to strengthening our operations and elevating the experiences that make Jeptha Creed so special."

A second‑generation distillery owner working alongside her mother, Master Distiller Joyce Nethery, Autumn is among the youngest distillery owners in the country. Her passion for distilling was ignited during a year at Heriot‑Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland, where she studied the craft with some of the best distillers in the world. That experience, combined with her global travels through Semester at Sea and her marketing studies at the University of Kentucky, shaped her vision for what Jeptha Creed could become.

Together, Joyce and Autumn built something most bourbon brands wouldn't dare try: a distillery that grows its heirloom corn, which has made it a pioneer in the craft whiskey space. Autumn has been instrumental in shaping Jeptha Creed's commitment to producing bourbon that is as natural, authentic, and agricultural-driven as possible. Her long‑term goal is to expand Jeptha Creed's reach into every state while preserving the family feel and farm‑driven ethos the distillery is known for. The family's guiding principles "Our Farm to Your Glass" and their Scottish Gaelic motto, Ne Oublie ("never forget where you came from") continue to anchor the brand's identity under her leadership.

2026 marks the 10-year anniversary of Jeptha Creed Distillery, a milestone the team will celebrate with a full calendar of events and refreshed distillery experiences throughout the year. Details on anniversary programming can be found at jepthacreed.com/events-page.

About Jeptha Creed Distillery

Located in Shelbyville, Kentucky, Jeptha Creed Distillery blends old-fashioned methods with modern innovation to meet today's tastes. Owned and operated by mother-and-daughter duo Joyce and Autumn Nethery, the distillery sits on 64 acres of farmland where Bloody Butcher corn is grown for use across its portfolio of craft Kentucky bourbon. Every product reflects Jeptha Creed's commitment to quality, traceability, and craftsmanship.

jepthacreed.com

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SOURCE Jeptha Creed Distillery