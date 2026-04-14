Autumn Nethery Named Vice President of Operations of PaPaw's Ridge

SHELBYVILLE, Ky., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PaPaw's Ridge, the heritage bourbon brand hailing from Shelbyville, Kentucky, has named Autumn Nethery as its new Vice President of Operations, transitioning her from Head of Marketing and Sales. Autumn will now guide every aspect of the company, bringing her family's legacy to the forefront of the brand's national expansion.

"Whether fishing by the lake or gathered on a Kentucky ridge, my grandfather, PaPaw, always believed bourbon was for sharing," says Autumn Nethery. "As I step into this role, my focus is ensuring every bottle of PaPaw's Ridge reflects our family's genuine, small-batch values. We are ready to share our 'good times with good people' philosophy with the entire country."

At the forefront of a new generation of distillers, Autumn Nethery is already recognized as one of the country's youngest bourbon brand owners. Her expertise was honed abroad, studying the craft with world-class distillers at Heriot‑Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland. That experience, coupled with her global perspective from a Semester at Sea and marketing studies at the University of Kentucky, has uniquely prepared her to champion her whiskey brand, honoring her grandfather, PaPaw.

PaPaw's Ridge is a tribute to Roy Nethery's spirit and values as a genuine character who was bigger than life. This small-batch Kentucky bourbon is made with locally grown yellow corn and aged for four years. With a golden honey amber hue, reflecting generations of craftsmanship in every bottle, PaPaw's Ridge is bourbon for good times, with good people. The aroma offers dark chocolate bourbon balls, butterscotch, baked apple crumble and a touch of campfire smoke while on the palate, butterscotch and caramel is layered with hints of fig for a gentle sweetness and a warm finish of lush vanilla bean.

PaPaw's Ridge (SRP: $39.99) is now available for online purchase and shipping to more than 40 states nationwide. Consumers can also check the brand's Store Locator for the latest retail availability as PaPaw's Ridge continues rolling out to additional stores and markets across the country. For more information, please visit: https://papawsridge.com/

About PaPaw's Ridge Bourbon

PaPaw to Autumn, Roy Nethery was a genuine character who was bigger than life. There was a ridge on his farmland where he'd take his family hunting, but in his later years, he was more interested in shooting the breeze than shooting at deer. Roy was an unfussy man who appreciated simple quality, and created PaPaw's Ridge in his honor. Made with locally grown yellow corn and aged for four years, this is a bourbon made for good times with good people. Perfect neat, on the rocks or mixed into a favorite cocktail, PaPaw's Ridge is just as at home in a mason jar as it is in a Glencairn tasting glass.

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SOURCE PaPaw’s Ridge