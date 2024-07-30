Auvik executive John Harden honored as 2024 CompTIA Community Member of the Year

ATLANTA, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A self-taught software engineer widely respected for his entrepreneurial drive and success as an innovative leader in the information technology (IT) industry is the 2024-25 CompTIA Community Member of the Year, the nonprofit association for the global technology industry announced today.

John Harden, director of product management responsible for Auvik SaaS Management (ASM) and vice-chair of CompTIA's SaaS Ecosystem Advisory Council, is recognized for his impactful service and leadership within the association and the industry.

"John Harden's unique talent and passion for tech innovation are true assets to the industry." Post this John Harden, director of product management, Auvik SaaS Management, was honored today by technology industry association CompTIA as its 2024 Community Member of the Year. The annual award recognizes individuals in the tech industry who inspire others and provide impactful service and leadership in the industry.

"John Harden's unique talent and passion for tech innovation are true assets to the industry," said MJ Shoer, chief community officer, CompTIA. "He leads by example, inspiring others to challenge the status quo and seize opportunities to challenge themselves. His distinct experience and skills are valuable to CompTIA and the greater IT community. We are proud to recognize John's impact and exceptional service by honoring him with the CompTIA Community Member of the Year Award."

Harden was honored today at CompTIA ChannelCon, the IT channel's premier annual conference, which continues through Aug. 1.

"The CompTIA community is a vital resource for mentorship, a home to industry best practices and a welcoming space for IT leaders and learners alike," Harden said. "Some amazing programs, such as CompTIA Spark, are near and dear to me. I'm humbled to receive this recognition at a time when IT plays such an essential strategic role for businesses worldwide."

Harden began coding in his early teenage years before placing second in a Business Professionals of America web app development contest his junior year of high school. That success garnered the attention of a local tech company, and at just 16 years old he began building custom solutions to help scale the company.

He later attended college for a business degree program but dropped out to build and launch a UCaaS software business with the founders of a managed service provider he worked for at the time. This entrepreneurial spirit eventually led him to found his own company, Saaslio, in 2020. Acquired by Auvik in 2022, Sasslio is a software solution that helps businesses manage sprawling SaaS environments and is now known at Auvik SaaS Management.

Harden became involved with the CompTIA Community while running Saaslio, attending association events and connecting with other business leaders and peers within the channel. He now serves as vice chair of the CompTIA SaaS Ecosystem Advisory Council, a group of thought leaders and subject matter experts representing cloud software platforms and applications. Earlier this year Harden received the CompTIA Community 2024 North America Spotlight Future Leader Award for his initiative and innovation to advance the technology industry.

In his current role as director of product – SaaS at Auvik, Harden leads the product, product marketing and vision for the Auvik SaaS Management product. From executive alignment to orchestrating product roadmaps to marketing efforts and more, he drives the cross-product-team initiatives to achieve a more cohesive Auvik product suite. Harden is profiled in the new issue of CompTIA World magazine.

Harden is the ninth technology industry leader to receive the CompTIA Community Member of the Year award. Past honorees include Victor Johnston, Hannah Lloyd, Rita Loncar, Angel L. Piñeiro, Jr., Tracy Pound, Nellie Scott, Alex Spigel, and John Tippett.

