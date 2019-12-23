AV-Comparatives Releases Report of Main Test Series for Enterprise & Business Endpoint Antivirus Protection Software (Including Advanced Threat Protection)

New this year is the Advanced Threat Protection Test (Enhanced Real-World Test), which checks the products' defences against targeted attacks that aim to sabotage corporate networks or steal confidential data.

AV-Comparatives performed the test in response to the increasing number of APT attacks. Whilst they can be directed at consumers/individuals, APTs are most commonly directed at businesses. They allow hackers to establish remote control of infected computers, with which they can carry out a wide variety of criminal activities. Data can be stolen, deleted or substituted, and systems can be sabotaged.

The ATP Test makes use of elements of the MITRE ATT&CK framework, although its aims – to evaluate protection provided by different endpoint security products – are very different. To ensure that tested products cannot score highly by blocking legitimate software or functionality, a false-positives test is included.

The report also includes a user-experience review, to give system administrators a picture of what it's like to manage each product in everyday scenarios.

All in all, the report provides a unique in-depth and all-round picture of the capabilities of the tested endpoint security products. The report is free to download from AV-Comparatives' website, www.av-comparatives.org.

