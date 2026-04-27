Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

GREENVILLE, N.C., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalanche Motorsports has officially transitioned ownership from founders Todd and Austin Myers to Brian Zimmerman, an investor based in the Boston area. What started as a small, Washington, N.C., powersports business in 2005 has grown into a full powersports, boat, and RV dealership built around a simple idea: treat people right, keep it honest and never pressure anyone into a sale.

Avalanche Motorsports Acquired by Brian Zimmerman

That's been the foundation of the business from day one, shaping what Avalanche Motorsports is today and building the kind of reputation that keeps customers coming back and staying in touch long after the sale. Todd and Austin have stayed hands-on the entire time, building a team and customer base that means a lot to them. The decision to bring in a buyer came from wanting to step into new opportunities while making sure the business keeps moving forward with the right person in place.

"We've put a lot into this place over the years, and we're proud of what it's become," said Todd and Austin Myers. "It's always been about the people, our team and our customers. We feel good about Brian stepping in and helping take it to the next level while keeping that same feel."

Brian Zimmerman brings experience across several industries and a focus on building strong teams and improving how businesses run. He steps into Avalanche Motorsports with a lot of respect for what's already been built.

"This is a strong operation with a great foundation," said Zimmerman. "I'm looking forward to working with the team and continuing to grow the business the right way."

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions advisors Dan Wilson and Brad Holman facilitated the transaction, representing Todd and Austin Myers throughout the sale process and helping identify a buyer aligned with the company's values, team and long-term growth potential.

"Todd and Austin built Avalanche Motorsports with the kind of integrity and customer loyalty buyers immediately recognize," said Wilson. "Our role was to help them navigate the process, protect what mattered most to them, and find a buyer who understood the business beyond the numbers."

Wilson said the outcome reflects the importance of finding alignment between seller priorities and buyer vision: "For Todd and Austin, this was about more than a transaction. They wanted to know the team, customers, and culture would be in good hands. Brian brought the right combination of operational experience, respect for the business and enthusiasm for its future."

Customers will continue to see the same people, the same approach, and the same commitment to taking care of them.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions in Raleigh, N.C.

Viking M&A in Raleigh, N.C., supports business owners with annual revenues ranging from $2M to $250M. Viking offers complimentary business valuation services, ongoing valuation updates, and comprehensive exit planning and strategy for small and middle-market business owners.

One of the largest and most successful mergers and acquisitions firms in the United States, Viking is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., and Tampa, F.L. The firm boasts 19 offices strategically positioned across the U.S., providing exceptional brokerage services as well as mergers & acquisitions advisory work. Over the past 30 years, Viking has successfully sold more than 950 businesses, achieving a closing ratio more than three times the industry average. Viking consistently maintains an impressive 85% closing rate, securing sellers an average of 96% of their asking price.

Visit https://www.vikingmergers.com/market/business-brokers-raleigh-durham-nc/ to request a confidential, complimentary business valuation or for more information about selling or buying a business.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions