Avalara Advances Agentic Compliance, Moving from AI-Assisted to AI-Executed Workflows

AI agents execute compliance continuously, accurately, and at scale

DURHAM, N.C., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic AI leader in global tax and compliance, today marked a new chapter in Agentic Tax and Compliance™, accelerating the shift from AI-assisted workflows to AI-executed compliance at global scale.

Avalara has redefined how compliance gets done by embedding AI agents directly into all aspects of the compliance lifecycle, including tasks like tax calculation, return preparation, and exemption certificate management. This approach moves compliance beyond periodic, manual processes, to a system that operates in real time with consistency and control.

Over the past year, Avalara has rapidly advanced its product capabilities, including:

Launch of ALFA (Avalara LLM Framework for Applications), a secure, scalable platform designed to simplify the development of Generative AI solutions

Infusion of AI-powered capabilities across its product suite

Expansion of Avi Everywhere, embedding AI into the tools customers use everyday

Introduction of Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers for secure interoperability with third-party systems

Deployment of a growing network of purpose-built AI agents across the compliance lifecycle

Acquisition of Versori to accelerate AI-native, enterprise-grade integrations at global scale

Together, these innovations establish compliance as an AI-executed system, where agents complete end-to-end tasks within a human-approved, audit-ready environment.

"Agentic compliance marks a fundamental shift from workflows supported by AI to workflows executed by AI," said Jayme Fishman, EVP, Chief Strategy and Product Officer at Avalara. "In compliance, accuracy and accountability aren't optional. By embedding AI directly into the system of record, Avalara enables organizations to operate continuously, reduce risk, and have greater confidence in every transaction."

Advancing Agentic Compliance: From Assistance to Execution

Agentic compliance represents a new model for applying AI to business-critical workflows. Rather than recommending actions or requiring constant intervention, AI agents execute compliance tasks end-to-end within a governed framework that includes human approvals at key points.

This shift enables compliance processes to run continuously in real time, reducing reliance on manual effort and periodic reviews. By embedding intelligence directly into core systems, organizations can lower operational burden, improve accuracy, and maintain compliance at scale in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Built on a Proven Compliance Platform

Avalara's AI capabilities are grounded in more than two decades of investment in compliance infrastructure, including tax content, regulatory coverage, and integrations. This foundation enables AI to operate with the precision and reliability required for compliance.

Today, Avalara's platform:

Supports millions of businesses worldwide

worldwide Processes 54+ billion transactions annually

annually Integrates with 1,400+ partners across ERP, ecommerce, and financial systems

across ERP, ecommerce, and financial systems Reflects more than 20 years of continuous compliance innovation

This combination of scale, data, and infrastructure allows Avalara to deliver AI-driven automation that businesses of every size can trust.

Continuing Innovation

Avalara will continue to expand its agentic capabilities, with additional AI-driven features and platform enhancements planned throughout 2026.

Avalara will showcase its latest innovations at upcoming industry and partner events, including Adobe Summit, Sage Future, SAP Sapphire, Epicor Insights, SaaStr Annual + AI Summit, and the Gartner Finance Symposium/Xpo™.

Customers can discover and engage with AI-powered compliance solutions at Avalara.com.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic AI platform for global tax and compliance. For more than two decades, Avalara has built one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, processing more than 54 billion transactions annually and supporting millions of businesses worldwide. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.